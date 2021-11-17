Local schools ratify new teacher contracts

Howard County schools recently passed updated teacher contracts. A bill passed in the Indiana General Assembly requires schools to adopt a base pay of $40,000 for teachers by the 2022-2023 school year.

Every Howard County school took steps towards achieving that requirement, and some instituted it a year early. For many schools, this is the largest teacher pay raise in recent memory. Below is a breakdown of each school’s ratified teacher contract.

Eastern

Eastern School Corporation Superintendent Keith Ritchie said Eastern teachers will receive their largest pay raise in at least the last 50 years.

During the 2019-2021 contract period, the pay scale for teachers at Eastern ranged from $36,000 to $65,000. The new contract will add an additional $4,000 to each level. Starting next school year, the starting pay will be raised to the $40,000 threshold and will cap at $69,000.

“I can look back 50 years, and this is our best salary that we’ve been able to give to teachers,” Ritchie said.

Teachers at Eastern will also receive an additional $6,000 bonus split into two separate payments. One payment of $4,000 will be distributed during the current school year, and the additional $2,000 payment will be disbursed next year.

Another big change is that teachers will receive increased credit hour reimbursement at $200 per credit hour, and teachers who have master’s degrees will receive a stipend of $1,500 each year.

“We really try to take care of our teachers,” Ritchie said. “With all our teachers have gone through these last few years with this pandemic, I thought it was important that all of them get a nice raise. That’s what we tried to do, and I think we did a good job doing it.”

Kokomo

Teachers within the Kokomo School Corporation can expect to make anywhere between $40,000 and $64,500 during the 2021-2022 school year with the corporation’s new salary schedule.

The salary will be raised again during the 2022-2023 school year by at least $500. Any teachers who attain an evaluation of effective or highly effective will receive $1,000 instead of $500, and the salary range for that school year will be between $40,500 and $65,500.

“I also appreciate that our staff continues to be centered on teaching and learning, while focusing on our students’ academic achievement by making a commitment to emphasize the individual growth of each corporation student,” Kokomo Superintendent Mike Sargent said in a press release.

The corporation said teachers will also be paid more to cover classes for other teachers and will be allotted a total of five bereavement days that can be split throughout the year. Previously, bereavement days were required to be grouped together consecutively.

“These five days were always required to be used in a consecutive manner, beginning the day of the death or the day following the death,” Sargent said at a work session before the contract was ratified. “Language has been amended to allow one of these days to be taken at any time within 20 week days of a funeral.”

In a press release, Kokomo Teachers Association President Shane Matlock said the association was pleased with the results of the new contract.

“I believe the administrative team worked with the KTA bargaining team to create the best possible overall plan for monetary compensation for our teachers,” Matlock said. “Both sides did everything possible to give teachers raises with the money available to the corporation.”

Northwestern

Northwestern increased starting teacher pay above the required $40,000. The new pay scale for teachers at Northwestern School Corporation will range from $41,000 to $69,250.

“Luckily we already had our starting pay at $40,000, which is required now,” Northwestern Superintendent Kristen Bilkey said. “We were able to not only improve [starting pay], but also the top of the scale. For us, every single teacher will be impacted.”

In addition to the higher starting pay, teachers with master’s degrees will receive additional pay. The pay range for teachers with master’s degrees will be $41,750 to 70,000 per year, one of the highest in the county. Teachers will also see insurance stipend increases across the board over the next two years.

Bilkey said the school corporation looks at the teachers union’s goals for the contract before writing their own. She said the union and the corporation are both very happy with the new contract.

“We work with our association,” Bilkey said. “It was a very collaborative effort, and honestly, when we set our goals, we look at their goals first and say, ‘Okay, what can we do to help reach the goals of our teachers?’ We really put our teachers first.”

Taylor

Taylor took a large step towards reaching the $40,000 base pay requirement with a $2,000 pay raise across all pay levels. The new contract specifies starting pay at $38,000 and maximum pay at $70,000.

Taylor Superintendent Chris Smith said negotiating the new contract was difficult, but he is glad Taylor was able to give teachers the raise. He said it is the best pay raise teachers at the school have received in recent memory.

The new contract also provides that any teacher who teaches a class during their prep period will receive a stipend comparable to what they make hourly.

Administration and the teachers union will enter back into negotiations on a new contract next year to try to raise starting pay for teachers to the required $40,000. For now, Smith said the administration is happy with the current salary adjustments they have achieved so far.

Western

Most teachers at Western School Corporation will receive a base raise of at least $2,250. Western has gone beyond the $40,000 pay requirement by increasing starting pay from $39,000 to $41,250. The salary cap will reach $70,100.

“I think, especially with the starting teacher pay moving from $39,000 to $41,250, that’s a big jump,” Western Superintendent Kathryn Reckard said. “The state has tasked school districts by next year to pay at least $40,000, so we obviously meet that criteria and then some.”

Like Taylor, Western will also compensate teachers for covering other classes during their prep periods. They have the option to either receive a paycheck for their time or for that pay to be entered into a 403(b) retirement account.

In addition, Western teachers will receive significant increases in their insurance stipends over the course of the next two school years.

“I think overall, it’s a good rate for teachers,” Reckard said. “They work incredibly hard, and I feel like both sides, the union and the administration, came together and were able to reach this agreement that does compensate them for their hard work.”