Two local legislators retained their seats in Indiana’s House of Representatives for yet another term after sweeping their opponents last week.

Incumbents for House District 30 and 38 Mike Karickhoff and Heath VanNatter, respectively, hung onto their seats after nabbing a huge amount of local Hoosier votes during last week’s election. As of last week, Republican’s retained control of the House with 79 members to the Democrat’s 29.

Karickhoff, a former Kokomo Common Council member before being elected to serve the state, currently serves as speaker pro-tempore and as chair on the Ways and Means budget subcommittee in the House of Representatives. He beat his opponent, Dylan McHenry, a school teacher at Marion Community Schools, with 16,925 votes (65.75 percent) to 8,818 (34.25 percent).

In a short speech after his race was called, Karickhoff said that the values his constituents hold once again had taken precedence over the opposing team’s.

“Hoosier values prevail,” Karickhoff said. “We value life. We value the Second Amendment. We stand with law enforcement. We have a message that, quite frankly, reflects Hoosier values. And their message doesn’t. I know we got a lot of candidates that weren’t opposed … With a turnout like this, you got a lot of new voters. I mean, you think you’re good. You think everything’s fine, the experts say that. But I’ve done this for a little while now and every now and then you get these surprises. So it does not appear like we’re going to be surprised, and I just appreciate everybody. It looks like it’s going to be back to back sweeps, and I don’t recall there ever being back-to -back sweeps.”

Before last week’s election, Karickhoff said the biggest issue for the upcoming legislative session would be the economy. He would focus on maintaining economic development amid the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as addressing public health concerns for the state.

Similarly to his fellow local representative, District 38’s VanNatter once again saw victory. VanNatter handily defeated Tom Hedde, a retired school teacher, garnering 9,473 (71.11 percent) to his opponent’s 3,848 (28.89 percent). This year’s election was a repeat between the two. In 2018, VanNatter defeated Hedde by a 40-point margin.

VanNatter, a Howard County native, put emphasis on pro-life, pro-Second Amendment, pro-low tax stances that have made him a favorite among republicans in District 38. VanNatter also serves on the employment, labor, and pensions, environmental affairs, and financial institutions committees within the House of Representatives.

During his speech after the race was called, VanNatter emphasized that he thought the team representing Howard County at the state level was one that people could get behind.

“Mike, Jim and I, I think we’re a great team for Howard County,” VanNatter said. “We go down to the statehouse and work hard on Howard County’s behalf. I just want to thank everybody for their support, and I appreciate it.”