The United States Postal Service has been in the public eye recently as President Trump and Postmaster General Louis DeJoy have come under fire for seeking to privatize the USPS, and the local USPS continues to struggle from changes made to the system in recent years.

While the USPS has been making changes over the last several months, such as the removal of postal boxes due to a lack of funding, major changes hit Kokomo as early as 2015, when large-scale sorting machines were removed from smaller post offices, and the option for employees to work overtime was restricted.

Last week, however, Dejoy suspended further changes in procedure after the public expressed concern over the loss of the postal service and amid an outcry of suspected attempts to tamper with the presidential election.

On Saturday, the House of Representatives approved a bill that would reverse certain changes to USPS operations, as well as provide $25 billion in relief to the service

Pam Jones, former president of the National Association of Letter Carriers (NALC) Branch 533, spoke out against the changes that have occurred recently.

“Now we have the perfect storm,” said Jones, who now serves in the fourth congressional district for the NALC. “We have the COVID-19 pandemic, and it affects the postal service as we’re essential workers. People all across the US depend on us each and every day to bring their medicines, to bring their checks, and we’re in the neighborhood six or seven days a week.”

Jones said that while the changes have affected the postal service on a national level, she said “the changes affect us at home, too.”

When the sorting machines were removed, hours were changed for when letter carriers begin delivering. Instead of starting at 7 a.m., many now begin at 9 to 10:30 a.m, which affected the personal lives of postal service workers and those they served, according to Jones.

“It’s affected postal workers’ whole lives,” Jones said. “They used to come in the morning at 7 a.m., and they would get the mail, carry the mail, and be done. The people on their routes would have their mail, their medicine, magazines, their checks, everything done by 3:30. Now a carrier comes in. They have no idea when they’re going to be off because they have all this extra stuff that hasn’t been sorted yet. But it’s also affected the people that they service. Then we have to answer calls that say, ‘Hey, I needed this medicine three days ago.’”

Support Local Journalism Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute

According to Jones, because the automated system that was used was removed, mail began being sent to bigger post offices, such as in Indianapolis or Cincinnati, and then to Kokomo after being sorted. If the mail is not received by 9 a.m., it is not delivered until the following day.

These changes have come amid the USPS experiencing a rising profit loss that increased from $3.9 million in losses in 2018 to $8.8 million in 2019. According to Indiana League of Women Voters board member Sandy Grant, the changes that have been enacted over the past few years have shifted focus from servicing the public to focusing on making a profit.

“My biggest feeling about it is that it’s the US Postal Service,” Grant said. “It’s not a business. They can’t make a profit. You can’t possibly make a profit when you can send a letter anywhere for 55 cents. It’s just totally out of perspective that this is a service that the United States has provided forever. And why all of a sudden it has to be a business that makes a profit? The big question to me is why you would remove a service that so many of us rely on.”

Grant also blamed the extended wait times for customers to get their mail on the removal of automated systems.

“Kokomo used to have a sorting machine here,” Grant said. “So if I mailed something to a neighbor down the street, they got it pretty well the next day because it was sorted into the bag to be delivered the next day. Now if I send something, it gets sent to Indianapolis. Then it comes back to Kokomo … There’s no such thing as a day or two delivery anymore. The time lag is inconvenient, and it’s not what people expect.”

Jones’ biggest issue with the changes, however, stemmed from a lack of transparency and slow assistance from the government with the USPS.

“The most important thing for people to understand is that we, locally, have no control over it,” Jones said. “Now, since we’ve had COVID, we’ve lost carriers. We’ve had carriers who’ve had to quarantine. We’ve lost workers just like everyone else has. We’ve experienced devastating losses in revenue due to COVID, just like all the other industries. And they’re getting helped, but they’re not helping the postal service. We do a lot for the American people each and every day.”

Dejoy, in a testimony during a Senate hearing committee, said that he would not restore the cuts to mailboxes and sorting machines that have already been made.