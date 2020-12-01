Two local leaders, one a Republican and one a Democrat, weighed in on Pres. Donald Trump refusing to concede the election to President-Elect Joe Biden.
Despite a slew of lawsuits in various states that attempted to overturn the election and discover election fraud, Trump and his legal team have failed to procure any evidence of Biden cheating to get the win.
The Perspective asked the two leaders, Howard County GOP Chairwoman Jennifer Jack and Center Township Board Member Stephen Geiselman, to offer their opinions on the matter.
Jennifer Jack, Howard County GOP chairwoman (R)
“I believe that one of the most sacred rights we have in America is free and fair elections. And I feel that it works both ways. If one party feels like there has been an error made, it should be investigated fully. Upon satisfactory completion of the investigation, all parties involved should move unitedly forward for the betterment of our nation,” Jack said.
Stephen Geiselman, Center Township Board (D)
“It doesn't really matter if he concedes or not. He won't be president come Jan. 20. If he wants to tarnish his so-called legacy, that's his choice.
“There clearly wasn't any fraud related to this election. People in the current administration said this was the most secure election ever. Trump's biggest concern is Trump. All of this is damaging to our democracy. History will not be kind to Trump,” said Geiselman.