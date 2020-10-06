Local leaders, candidates weigh-in on debates

After the first round of presidential debates took place last week between President Donald Trump and Joe Biden, local leaders and those seeking office weighed in on how they felt it went. Overwhelmingly, no one was impressed.

Jack Dodd, Howard County Commissioner (R)

“The debate did little (if any) to change the mind of voters. I know this is a high-spirited and emotionally-charged time on all sides. When both sides are yelling, questions are not answered. We the voters lost the debate. There were several important questions asked that were not answered.

“We as voters deserve better from our candidates. A debate that allows questions asked and answered benefits us all. Name calling? Totally unprofessional.

“After watching, I had a headache.”

Tom Hedde, candidate for District 38 House of Representatives (D)

“In short answer, s**t show. What has the political process come to? Americans look for intelligence, integrity, confidence, and a plan to unite our country from our leaders. What did we get? Shouting, bullying, chaos, and not a hint of any plan.”

Paul Wyman, Howard County Commissioner (R)

“I would say that the debate in my opinion was nothing short of a disaster. It’s my hope that both sides will spend some time reflection on how the debate went the other night and come to the next debate ready to tell the country what their plan is for the future of America. I think if both sides can do that between now and the next debate, there can be a much higher level of discussion, and I think there will be more clarity between the candidates. And people, I think, will be in a better position to make a decision. If we have another circus, the next debate like we did, I don’t believe that anybody is well served by that.”

Rick Emery, candidate for Howard County Commissioner (D)

The first presidential debate was a display of our sad state of affairs. Being a retired senior naval officer and retired postal worker, I took an oath of office to support and defend the constitution and to obey the orders of the president and officers appointed over me. You need to respect the position even if you disagree with the person. That did not happen during the first debate. It is hard to formulate a rebuttal when you are not listening to what the other person is saying. I am supporting the Biden/Harris ticket because we need to restore civility back to the office of president and unite the country. I also do not appreciate the attacks made towards the military and the postal service. I do not think the first debate has or will change very many voters. I think people’s minds are pretty much made up. I do not think this will have any impact on our local elections. I think the constituents of Howard County are above this polarization that we see in our country. For example, there are many yards with a Trump sign or flag, and right next to it is sign for Rick Emry or other local Democrats signs. The citizens of Howard County are willing to look at the individual candidate. I would hope that all the candidates are above what we witnessed during the first presidential debate. I would like to think that we are all running because we are trying to be good public servants. We just have different thoughts on how to get there.

Stephen Geiselman, Center Township Board (D)

“I didn't watch the debate live, but I read and saw enough about it. I support Joe Biden because he is clearly the best of the two to lead this nation. Trump's behavior during the debate revealed that. I think if Trump is re-elected, then the nation as a whole will suffer greatly. I am not as concerned about Kokomo and Howard County because, locally, we have leaders in both parties who genuinely care about the community and its citizens.

Dylan McHenry, candidate for District 30 House of Representatives

“Tuesday's presidential debate sparked reactions from people in the United States and around the world. As I reflect on the drama that unfolded on the debate platform several thoughts come to mind.

“First, we need to be able to listen to one another. Waiting for someone to pause so you can speak is not really listening. Janet Foutty, board chair for Deloitte Consulting writes, ‘I strongly believe we need to listen louder than we speak, and we must train our ears so that when others speak, we truly listen.’ It seems the remedy is to listen longer and listen for understanding, not merely for our chance to be heard. It takes some practice and more than a little discipline but imagine the difference training ourselves to listen could have. Interrupting and attempting to silence someone by talking over them displays a lack of respect and dishonors people. Civility is missing in our discourse. We can do better. A good place to start might be injecting kindness in our communication and in our treatment of one another.

“Tuesday confirmed what we already know; there is so much at stake in this election. On display was a lack of civility that sadly is a reflection of our culture. There are many segments that stood out to me, but there is one portion that I cannot get out of my head. The President refused to denounce white supremacist groups, and quite frankly that scares me. In a year full of tension, strife, and grief, leaders should not seek to sow division and hatred, they should instead seek unity by showing empathy.

“Finally, it seems we have forgotten that opportunity is often disguised as disagreement. Disagreement can lead to building common ground and learning to see things from a different perspective. These are the things that bring people together. Maybe the lessons we learned about railroad crossings apply. Stop and hold your tongue for a moment. Look to see our own biases. Listen to understand the other person's perspective. If we work together to master these habits we can change the level of discourse in our nation.