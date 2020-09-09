Local leader reflects on past, present racial tension

Although Jim Crow laws ended with the Civil Rights Act of 1964, the memory of segregation and racism that African Americans faced is still fresh to many, including Gilead House founder Reba Harris, who grew up prior to the nixing of the laws that made segregation legal.

Though Harris is now a figurehead in the community through her work with her nonprofit, which was built to help women battling addiction, Harris’ story — and initial experiences with segregation — began during her childhood.

Originally from Marion, Harris remembered the segregation that she and her family faced during her childhood well.

“In Marion, we didn’t get to go to school with the white kids,” Harris said. “I went to a one-room school, eight grades, with one teacher. Our parents tried to get us to go to school with the white kids, and they said no. So we walked to school, and they rode the bus past us to their school.”

Education wasn’t the only aspect of Harris’ childhood that was segregated.

“I came through during Jim Crow times,” Harris said. “I couldn’t go roller skating. I couldn’t go to the public pool. We had to sit upstairs in the movie houses. Just a lot of things like that that went on. Marion lynched people. My dad and them were very concerned about us and themselves.”

In 1958, Harris graduated from Marion High School and soon married her husband, Oscar Harris. The pair moved to Kokomo soon after marrying, and after a few years of living in town, the Harrises bought a lot to build their own home. That’s when, Harris said, racism reared its head again.

“When we moved out and bought a lot, that’s when it really, really got worse,” Harris said. “They put a bomb in our mailbox that could’ve went off. I went out to get some mail. It was a Saturday afternoon, beautiful day. And I went to get the mail and pulled it out, and I said, ‘This looks like a bomb.’ Because I’m not the brightest child on the block, I brought it in the house, and I put it on the kitchen counter. I told my husband, ‘This looks like a bomb.’ He called the bomb squad, and they came out and said, ‘Ms. Harris, do you like living?’ I said, ‘Of course.’ And they said, ‘Don’t ever do that again. This is a bomb.’”

Along with the bomb, Harris said she and her family experienced neighbors putting gravel in their yard and making obscene phone calls to their home late at night. Harris also said that her children experienced racism during their time as students at Northwestern School Corporation.

“I met with one man; he was always a fair man. We called him down one day because his son was calling ours the N-word and stuff like that and ganging up on him,” Harris said. “And I told the kid, ‘Why are you doing that?’ And he said, ‘Well, my grandpa’s the judge, and he calls them that. So why can’t I?’ School was the most challenging.”

Throughout her life, Harris said she’s been reminded of her blackness, and she knows she’s not alone. Despite being decades out from the Civil Rights Act, Harris said racism is still real.

In regards to the protests occurring across the country currently, Harris said she is understanding, albeit a bit disheartened.

“When they had the peaceful marches with Martin Luther King, they put the dogs on them, the hoses, and they beat them,” Harris said. “And those were peaceful marches. And now, young folks are saying ‘They’re not paying attention to us.’ It hurts my heart to see all these young black people getting murdered, especially having your knee on someone’s neck and looking around thinking it’s just another sunny day. I have black sons, and that would be so devastating to me.”

While Harris said she hopes the Black Lives Matter movement can spark change and equality, she said it will take cooperation and a desire to change on everyone’s part for a difference to be made.

“You can’t change hearts if they don’t want to change. I don’t care how many laws you change,” she said. “It’s a heart condition.”