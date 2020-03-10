Local government and health officials meet to discuss COVID-19

Representatives from both the City of Kokomo and Howard County government met Monday, March 9, with local Health Care Professionals, including those from both hospitals, and officials from the Howard County Board of Health.
They met specifically to speak on the issue of the COVID-19, commonly referred to as the Coronavirus. In those talks, it was determined that the hospitals have had “practice drills” on how to exactly handle a case if someone has potentially contracted the virus.
“The overall message we received from the Indiana Center for Disease Control and Howard County Board of Health was not to panic, continue using common sense hygiene practices, and stay alert to anyone showing symptoms of the virus," said Mayor Tyler Moore.
If you or anyone you know think you may have been in contact with the virus, call the hospital for information regarding self-quarantine. If you decide to go to the hospital, you are advised to call first. They will meet you outside the hospital and escort you to the proper entrance.
“Both the City and County are working closely with the Howard County Board of Health and both Hospitals to stay abreast of any change," said Howard County Commissioner Paul Wyman. "As stated, using a common-sense approach to personal hygiene and being aware of what you can do is useful in preventing the spread of germs.”
COVID-19 is thought to be spread through respiratory droplets between people in close contact (within six feet) when an infected person coughs or sneezes. Symptoms include cough, fever and shortness of breath. The majority of illnesses are mild, but the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said older adults and people who have serious chronic medical conditions, such as heart disease, diabetes or lung disease, and those with weakened immune systems, are at greater risk.
Anyone who experiences symptoms compatible with COVID-19 is urged to contact a healthcare provider by phone and discuss recent travel or exposure to someone who has recently traveled to an impacted area so that appropriate evaluation can occur and infection control steps can be taken if the patient requires medical care. Currently, there is no vaccine and no treatment for COVID-19.
The best ways to protect yourself from any respiratory illness are to:
• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
• Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
• Stay home when you are sick.
• Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
• Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
Hoosiers are encouraged to educate themselves about this disease by obtaining information from credible sources such as the state health department and CDC. Individuals seeking the latest updates about COVID-19 are encouraged to subscribe to the Indiana State Department of Health COVID-19 website at https://on.in.gov/COVID19 or If you have questions, the Indiana State Department of Health has established a hotline number dedicated to COVID-19 questions and that number is 317-233-7125.