Local farms earn Hoosier Homestead Awards

Three Howard County farming families were honored with Hoosier Homestead Awards at the Indiana State Fair Aug. 18. Hoosier Homestead Awards recognize farms that have been owned and farmed by the same family for more than 100 years. The Breisch Farm, the Kingseed Farms and the Davis Farm all received awards.

Marcheta Davis said she accepted the award in honor of her late husband, John. John’s grandparents homesteaded the land a few years before they officially bought it in 1920. John began driving tractors when he was 12 years old, and he would feed the pigs and cows in the morning before he left for school. John’s grandmother willed him the farm after she passed, and John continued to take care of the farm until he passed away two years ago.

“He really, really wanted this award,” Davis said. “He didn’t want to put the sign up by the road. He didn’t want to gloat or for people to think he was bragging about it, but he wanted the sign for himself to hang up in his toolshed.”

Davis said she and John fostered 57 children on their farm and adopted two children. Their children and John’s two brothers accompanied Davis to accept the award.

“I was extremely excited they were able to share in this,” Davis said. “I was very touched.”

The Davis Farm received a centennial award. Farms can receive a centennial award after being owned for 100 years, a sesquicentennial award after 150 years, and a bicentennial award after 200 years.

The Breisch Farm received centennial and sesquicentennial awards. Kevin Breisch, the sixth generation to farm his family’s land, said it was an honor to be recognized.

“It was a really cool experience,” Breisch said. “It was the first time our family has [received the award], and it was really something to be proud of.”

The Breisch family bought their 35 acre farm in 1848 and have farmed it since then. Breisch said he hopes his two children will continue to farm the land in the future.

Greg Kingseed and his family also have a long history of farming. Kingseed has taken care of his family’s farm for the past 50 years. His family has farmed the same 160 acres of land since 1848, when they received a land grant signed by the 11th president of the United States, James K. Polk.

“It’s been passed down through the generations,” Kingseed said. “It’s one thing to have the farm in the family name that long, and another thing to have farmed the same land with family members all these years.”

The Kingseeds received centennial and sesquicentennial awards for the farm they acquired in 1848. They also received centennial awards for a farm they have owned since 1903 and another farm they have owned since 1919.

Kingseed said he has a son and four grandsons who are interested in working on the family farm.

“It’s been a legacy and it’s something I want to see preserved and carried on,” Kingseed said. “It looks like my family will for at least another 50 years, hopefully more.”

There are two Hoosier Homestead Award ceremonies each year. One is at the Indiana State Museum in March and the other takes place at the Indiana State Fair in August.

According to the Indian State Department of Agriculture’s website, more than 5,800 farms have received Hoosier Homestead awards in the past 45 years.

Anyone interested in completing an application for a Hoosier Homestead Award or learning more about the program can visit the Indiana State Department of Agriculture’s page on IN.gov at www.in.gov/isda/programs-and-initiatives/hoosier-homestead/.