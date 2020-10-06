Local candidate debates held Wednesday

The first of two Howard County debates begin this week and will center on the county level.

The debates, organized by the Kokomo Perspective, Kokomo Tribune, Greater Kokomo Chamber of Commerce, and the League of Women Voters will be held on Oct. 7. The state level debates will be the following week. Both will begin at 5:30 p.m. at Inventrek Technology Park. While it will not be open to the public, the debates will be livestreamed through Zoom and on kgov.com. The streams of both nights of the debates will be shared on the Facebook pages of both the Chamber of Commerce and the Kokomo Perspective, and questions from the public will be fielded if time permits.

To register to the first night of debates, visit the event page, which can be found on the Kokomo Perspective’s Facebook page.

The first night of debates, Oct. 7, will feature the county treasurer, district two county commissioner, and county council at-large.

Christie Branch will seek to retain her position as treasurer against Edward L. Foster.

In the following debate, incumbent District 2 County Commissioner Jack Dodd will face off against Rick Emry.

Howard County auditor Martha Lake, Daryl Maple, Warren Sims, and incumbent county council president James Papacek will vie for the county council at-large position. It will be the last debate of the evening.

The general election takes place on Nov. 3. The links to the debates will be shared online through the organizer’s websites and social media. Kgov.com also will be streaming the debates.