Some local business owners are looking to Howard County’s work release program to find employees to fill positions – a move that’s proving to be a win-win for many.

As of Dec. 22, there were 58 work release inmates in the program, and around 75 percent of them were employed by businesses that specially asked for them, according to Jeremie Lovell, the director of work release. The businesses run the gamut, Lovell said, from construction and landscaping to restaurants and factories.

Lovell said that although he has had businesses approach him before during his time as director, this year he saw a big increase in these companies approaching the department for workers. The director attributed the increase to two things: COVID-19 and the fact that the employees are proving to be reliable and consistent due to the requirements that they must remain sober and return to work release after their shifts.

What got the ball rolling, Lovell said, was one company that needed help for a project and wanted to hire some workers.

“Well, once they saw how good of workers they were, they had them come back,” Lovell said. “And they also knew they were being drug tested. We had specific times they had to come back by. From the performance they were giving out in the community, then that company started getting more and more interested on hiring our people on a full-time basis. That happened, and that was kind of a chain reaction because we had several other local businesses that saw what was going on for that company and wanted to borrow them.”

Lovell said that, since then, businesses have even come to the work release facility itself to conduct interviews. Once the inmate has the proper documentation required, they can begin working.

The director said community support like that is what’s needed to keep work release functioning as it should while giving offenders a chance to build stable employment.

Support Local Journalism Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute

“And I think it’s good for the community,” Lovell said. “It helps get these guys out of where they’re at and get them a job because a lot of these guys that we get have never had a job. They didn’t even know how to apply, which is all of the skills that we try to teach here out of the gate.”

One of the businesses hiring work release inmates is Fortune Companies. According to project manager Kevin Sprinkle, the company has hired a number of work release inmates for projects to great success and currently has nine on payroll.

Sprinkle said the company works with its employees’ schedules, understanding that mandated classes and court dates are an essential part of moving forward.

One employee, Jeff Azbell, has been in the work release program since Sept. 8 and now works for Fortune Companies. He said he was grateful to be working for a company that is flexible with his schedule as he juggles court-ordered meetings and classes.

“I had probation three days a week, so I would come in an hour late every day,” Azbell said. “On Thursdays, I’d have re-entry court, which is about two hours. And I’d have MRT class, which would be about two hours. So I’m going to be out of work for six to seven hours, and they work around that schedule and never say a word. If I don’t meet my requirements from the court, it’s not because of Fortune. They’re very receptive to any need that I have.”

Sprinkle called on other businesses to consider hiring those going through the work release program. He’s found the employees generally are good workers who just need someone to give them another chance, he said.

“We know their work ethic. We know what kind of people they are. We know they’re just like everybody in life. They fell, so we hire them as well and give them another chance. We’ve only had a couple in the last year that have not done well, and they’ve moved on in whatever capacity. But our success rate for these guys through work release is as high if not higher than our regular hires off the street.”