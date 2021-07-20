Lifelong learner: Ivy Tech chancellor Dean McCurdy works toward technical automotive certificate on campus

By day, Dean McCurdy works as the chancellor of Ivy Tech Community College Kokomo Region, but, by night, he becomes a student at the college he runs.

McCurdy is pursuing a technical certificate in automotive service technology at the college. He’s currently taking his third course, driveline, and he’s already enrolled in the brakes course for the fall semester. Since becoming chancellor at the end of 2017, McCurdy has aimed to teach or take a course every semester, and once he got started taking the automotive classes, he was hooked.

“I love tinkering around with cars and things like that, so I’ve done that for years. But this is just great. You get to learn from other students. You get to find out what it’s like to work in the industry right now,” McCurdy said.

When he started in the automotive program, he only thought he’d be taking one class, but he said he quickly became part of the cohort and felt a bit of “peer pressure” to finish out the certificate with his peers.

The chancellor stressed that he gets no special treatment in his classes; he’s expected to do the work just like any student.

“I’m not disruptive. I’m an attentive student, but I’m not playing the chancellor card. I change into my jeans and my work outfit and blend in a little bit. So it’s not undercover boss necessarily, but they know I’m there,” he said.

So, two nights a week, McCurdy swaps his executive attire for work clothes to get his hands dirty in the college’s automotive lab. The new lab came as part of Ivy Tech’s $43 million transformation, and it’s a big upgrade from the former lab that was converted warehouse space.

The new lab has been designed with input from industry experts and mimics what students will see in the industry. It boasts different lifts installed at different angles to give students experience with various setups and a tool room with specialty tools.

While McCurdy doesn’t plan to ever make a career switch to working in the automotive industry, he said the skills and knowledge will be beneficial as he continues to work on vehicles as a hobby.

Becoming a true Ivy Tech student also allowed McCurdy to audit the full registration process, in a sense, as he registered just as any student would, filling out paperwork and meeting with an advisor. He was able to see what challenges students might face and what steps might be confusing to them.

He’s also able to learn about what the faculty enjoy about the new building or what kind of equipment they want to purchase in the future.

McCurdy’s instructor, David Lingle, said the chancellor has been a positive addition to his class.

“In reality, he’s another student. He’s a hard worker. He really is. He’s very knowledgeable, does a great job. He understands the stuff really well,” Lingle said. “He does well with about everything. If he were looking for a job in the industry, I honestly don’t think he’d have a problem finding one. I know that’s not the direction he’s wanting to go at all, but he’s very motivated.”

Despite McCurdy not planning to go into a career in the automotive field, Lingle said the auto program teaches students skills that are useful in a variety of areas.

“I think it’s a good idea (to take the course) no matter what you’re doing in life,” he said. “There’s a lot of the things that we use here that are not just skills for the automotive trade … If you can understand the theory of electricity, it can help you diagnose things non-car related. Part of the things that we do are actually plumbing-related, a small part of it. That’s the same thing. If someone owns a house, it can help them understand, ‘If I were trying to fix this, how would I go about doing it?’ So this ties a lot of skills in from other industries.”

Being a more educated or better educated consumer, Lingle said, also helps when it comes to purchasing vehicles and being aware of potential issues with them.

James Robins is the lab technician in McCurdy’s driveline class, and Robins said it was refreshing and unique to interact with his boss in this way.

“It’s kind of like working for a corporate company. You normally don’t see the higher-up guy. He normally doesn’t come down to the lower-end people, and Dean talks to you and makes you feel like, ‘Hey, he’s just a normal dude,’” said Robins. “That’s the thing I respect about Dean is I could actually talk to him and not feel intimidated by him because he’s the head honcho around here. That’s what I like about him because, again, I can have a cool conversation with him talking about cars and not once feel like, ‘Wow, he’s my boss.’”

Kyle Estes is one of McCurdy’s classmates, and he said he found out McCurdy actually was the campus’ chancellor during their first semester together. But it didn’t change much.

“He’s like any other normal student, go-getter. He likes to work on cars. He’s always eager to learn about stuff. He’s always offered to help with either schoolwork or outside of school work on helping us to get the scheduling done on our next semester classes,” Estes said.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the median annual wage for automotive technicians and mechanics was $44,050 in May 2020. For more information on Ivy Tech’s program, visit www.ivytech.edu/automotive-technology.