Library's closure due to security breach

The Kokomo-Howard County Public Library's closure, which began last Friday, is due to a security breach.
According to Lisa Fipps, director of communications and marketing at KHCPL, staff identified a security incident on Sept. 25, which impacted the library's computer systems, resulting in the closure of all KHCPL branches.
"We immediately took steps to isolate the systems involved and implemented measures to prevent additional systems from being affected, including taking systems offline as a precaution. Although there has been some disruption to operations, we are working to restore our systems as quickly as possible," said Fipps.
A cybersecurity firm has been engaged to help investigate this incident, according to a press release from the library.
"As we work to complete the investigation, we will look for opportunities to further enhance our existing security measures. This is all the information we have to share until our investigation is complete and we understand the full scope of the incident."
Further questions can be directed to KHCPL Director Faith Brautigam at 765-626-0805.