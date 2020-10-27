Letter carriers push on amid pandemic struggles

Amid a contentious election season and the COVID-19 pandemic, the National Association of Letter Carriers (NALC) has continued to fight for a stronger presence on both the national and local stages.

The NALC and United States Postal Service have seen changes across the board as they grapple with the pandemic, such as the removal of large-scale sorting machines and overtime work restrictions. Now, the USPS is moving to make up time as the holiday season crunch soon is approaching.

Former NALC Branch 553 President Pam Jones said employees of the USPS have called for a stimulus package from the federal government, similar to the likes that larger companies, such as airlines, have received.

“We have not been in a relief package yet,” Jones said. “We’ve been campaigning for a long time for postal reform … then comes COVID. We’re just like everybody else. We’ve had carriers out. We’ve had them down for 14 days, 21 days. We’ve lost carriers because of COVID. We can’t recover from that without help from the federal government. Let’s face it, Trump’s given it to the airlines. He’s given it to many, many, many corporations and businesses. I mean, why wouldn’t you help the greatest American treasure that’s left? Why wouldn’t you help us?”

However, the House of Representatives approved a bill that would reverse changes some changes to USPS operations, such as the removal of public mailboxes, as well as provide $25 million in relief to the service.

The NALC still is having to change its operating procedures, however, as pandemic restrictions have necessitated swift action. For example, while annual food drives held by the NALC in Kokomo have been able to continue, she said that others in surrounding states have had to move to a virtual, contact-less format and that the local may have to follow suit if further restrictions ensue.

The pandemic also has forced the postal service to increase hiring rates to attract employees, as current workers have had to quarantine or have tested positive for COVID-19, putting more work on the remaining carriers. Jones estimated that of the 90 or so workers for the local USPS, eight to 10 of them have had to quarantine due to the virus, forcing the local postal service to enact rapid hiring measures.

“As a matter of fact, we’ve put in for rapid hiring,” Jones said. “And I’m sure you’ve seen where Amazon did, lots of other places did, where you just went online and filled it out. We did a background check, and you were pretty much hired no matter what, even if you quit your last 10 jobs or whatever. And used to be, you could be selective, and now it’s more of a rapid hire that we do.”

Jones said that due to the upcoming holiday season, temporary employees also have been hired to compensate for the rush and to prepare for more sick employees.

As the postal union continues to fight an uphill battle, Jones encouraged people to use their vote to impart change.

“For Kokomo and for our union, we need our local people to get out and vote,” Jones said. “It starts at the very basic vote, which is school board. And you carry that all the way to the higher-ups. And we need people to vote for people who are going to be supportive of the postal service and of labor.”