2020 proved to be a year of hardships for Howard County.

As the year comes to an end, we look back with fond memories of those we lost as a community this year. Though we still mourn them, their legacies live on.

EP Severns

Longtime Coca-Cola President EP Severns passed away this year, not long after retiring from the company in 2019.

Severns was a well-known local figure for a number of reasons, but he is perhaps most recognizable from his service as president of Coca-Cola Bottling Company of Kokomo. Severns started working for the company at a young age, and he said he always knew he wanted to follow in his father and two uncles’ footsteps. He worked part-time at the plant while on summer breaks from Kokomo High School.

Severns attended IU Kokomo while it was still located at the Seiberling Mansion, before serving in US Army. Afterward, he returned to Kokomo, and Severns was promoted to Coca-Cola president in 1959 at only 28 years old.

Severns’ charitable streak and involvement in the community continued. He became known particularly for his involvement with local youth activities, partnering with area schools to help fund athletics and other programs. Coca-Cola also sponsored a team with the UCT Little League since the mid-‘50s. Severns and his wife, Virginia, established two endowment funds with the Community Foundation of Howard County. He also served for a variety of local organizations, including the Salvation Army, Community Foundation, St. Joseph Hospital, Ivy Tech Community College, Union Bank, Central Bank, Kokomo Symphony, Kokomo-Howard County Chamber of Commerce, Rotary, YMCA, the Kokomo Planning Commission, and the Greater Kokomo Economic Development Alliance.

For his charity work, Severns was awarded the Sagamore of the Wabash Award. Similarly, he was honored with the David Foster Award for Lifetime Achievement in 1995, and in 2002, he was elected to the Beverage World Hall of Fame.

Dennis Parry

Civil servant Dennis Parry passed this year at the age of 78. His career in the legal field spread over a variety of positions, including Howard County prosecutor and Howard County public defender, before being elected to Superior Court I in 1980. Parry was on the bench for 23 years, putting him among the longest-serving judges in Howard County history.

Most notably, Parry presided over the trial of Marvin Bieghler, who was found guilty of the 1981 killings of Tommy Miller and his pregnant wife, Kimberly Miller. The jury recommended a death sentence for Bieghler, and Parry made the final decision, eventually issuing the only death sentence in Howard County history.

During his time as judge, Parry also survived the 1987 bombing of the Howard County courthouse, which had a lasting effect on the judge’s hearing.

Alongside his service in the legal community, Parry spent his time working with youth as a little league baseball coach and a Sunday school teacher at First Evangelical Presbyterian Church.

Carl McNulty

Kokomo’s sports community was rocked this year with the passing of local legend Carl McNulty.

McNulty played basketball at Purdue University, and his career on the court ran the gamut. McNulty played basketball in high school at Washington Township before being recruited to Purdue University. McNulty earned Purdue’s MVP award twice, First Team All-Big Ten, All-American, and the Gimlet Award for outstanding athlete.

Following his career at Purdue, he traveled on an All-Star team that competed against the Harlem Globetrotters over the span of 16 games across the United States before being drafted into the newly-formed 10-team NBA league in 1952, where he was selected by the Minneapolis Lakers before being traded to Milwaukee Bucks.

After serving two years in the Navy, McNulty held a variety of coaching jobs before moving to Kokomo in 1968 where he began coaching the Wildkats before his retirement in 1986.

During his time with the Wildkats, McNulty held a record of 256-172, winning 13 sectional titles.

McNulty was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame in 1990, Howard County Sports Hall of Fame in 2006, Purdue Intercollegiate Athletics Hall of Fame in 2010, and Indiana Softball Hall of Fame in 2010 for his 44 years of fast-pitch softball skills.