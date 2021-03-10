The Howard County Republican Party committee members have elected leadership for the party.
Jennifer Jack was the only person to file a Declaration of Candidacy with the state party to declare herself as the candidate for the position of Howard County Republican Party Chair. Along with Jack, Jordan Buckley was elected as vice-chairman, and Jessica Secrease was elected as secretary. Jon Hendricks was elected as treasurer.
The newly-elected officials will hold their positions for a four-year term.
Jack has served as chairwoman since the resignation of Jamie Bolser in March 2020. Buckley has served the last year as secretary, while Hendricks served the last four-year term as treasurer.
“I am honored to serve as the first female to run for and be elected to a four-year term as chairwoman of the Republicans of Howard County. I am proud of the work we are doing as a party,” said Jack. “We have had many firsts over the last few years and diversified and engaged with the community more than ever. There is tremendous leadership within this group, and it is an immense asset to the community. I want to continue to engage, include, and lead this community forward. One of the things I am most proud of is the positive way we conduct ourselves and will continue to do so.”
Buckley said he was honored to continue to serve with the party.
“I am honored to continue to serve the GOP in this new capacity, and I look forward to being a part of future successes as our party moves into the next critical election cycle,” Buckley said.