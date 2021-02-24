‘Leaders of Leaders’ emerge from ITP post-COVID-19

Indiana Transmission Plant, like the other area Stellantis plants, had a difficult year in 2020, but those challenges the team faced proved to be an opportunity for leaders to grow into their own.

ITP Manager Dee Dee Fultz said the COVID-19 pandemic presented a myriad of challenges for the plant but a host of opportunities as well. Working as a team, Fultz said, showed that both management and the local UAW could develop safety protocols for the plant that could protect everyone there.

“2020 was the most challenging year in history,” Fultz said. “Even though these challenges were enormous, the stakes were very, very high because of COVID, but many great things happened outside of it. With every tragedy or negative thing, goodness seems to always come from it. The goodness we saw was leaders of leaders emerge, people who we never thought would take the baton and run as fast as they did to help get our plants prepared for our employees to come back. We had leaders of leaders committed to putting protocols and policies in place to help protect all of us.”

Through that, a “deep sense of trust and family” formed, while plant leaders came together to formulate a plan and get ITP prepared for employees to return to work after the COVID-19 shutdowns lifted in the spring of last year.

Those leaders were recognized with the “Kobe” awards, which Fultz described as awards similar to the Excellence in Sports Performance Yearly (ESPY) awards for the plant. A virtual award ceremony was held, and the awards were given to employees who played active roles in preparing ITP for reopening, including creating safety protocols and cleaning and disinfecting the workspaces.

The Kobe awards gave Fultz a chance to take a breath after the stress of preparing the plant for work in a COVID-19 era.

“From that standpoint, it really gave us a chance to sit back and breathe and exhale because everybody was so tense and tight with trying to prepare ourselves and make sure we were safe and healthy,” Fultz said. “The awards just gave us the time to exhale and laugh and have fun.”

Through all of the challenges, Fultz and the team hit milestones, including the manufacturing of the 4 millionth nine-speed transmission, as well as maintaining the 0.9 world-class warranty on the product.

“We still have a lot of work to do with the nine-speed, but right now the transmission is the best that you can buy,” Fultz said.