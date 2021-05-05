An ordinance that would restrict fireworks in Kokomo is one step closer to becoming a reality.

Last week, the Kokomo Common Council passed on first reading an amendment to the local noise ordinance to include language pertaining to fireworks. The amendment passed the council chambers on a 6-2 vote, with Councilmembers Kara Kitts-McKibben and Jason Acord voting against.

Primarily, the ordinance puts parameters on when fireworks can be used. The ordinance proposes that the only days on which it would be legal to set off fireworks would be:

• New Year’s Eve, Dec. 31 from 10 a.m. to 1 a.m. on Jan. 1

• Memorial Day from 5 p.m. to two hours after sunset

• The Fourth of July from 10 a.m. to 12 a.m.

• June 29 to July 9 from 5 p.m. to two hours after sunset

• Labor Day from 5 p.m. and two hours after sunset

Currently, Indiana law allows fireworks to be used every day of the year from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. and later on certain holidays.

In the informational meeting proceeding the council’s formal one, Acord told the council he primarily took issue with how difficult such an ordinance would be to enforce.

Acord asked his fellow councilmembers if they thought that the ordinance could “do anything,” before theorizing that last year’s high fireworks usage was an anomaly.

“Was last year an anomaly? Yeah,” Acord said. “There were people at home. Nothing was open. The fireworks places was open, and the liquor stores was open. So we had a lot of drinking and a lot of shooting off fireworks, and that’s the bottom line. I did my investigation into this. I looked into it because people were calling me. So I’m like why, ‘Why is this happening?’ Go down and look into it, why it’s happening. Instead of being reactive, I was proactive. Why is this happening? Is this going to happen every year? I don’t think so. I don’t think so.”

If passed as the ordinance currently stands, complaints first would fall to the city attorney who would decide after talking to witnesses whether the violation will be sent to the court.

While Councilman Lynn Rudolph voted to pass the ordinance on first reading, he said that unless a provision is made to ensure that the complainant becomes an affiant when reporting a fireworks issue to police, he would not vote in favor again.

In other words, the person complaining of fireworks, or any issue covered by the noise ordinance, would have to sign an affidavit, which potentially could lead to the complainant having to testify in court.

Support Local Journalism Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute

Joining Acord in voting against the ordinance was McKibben, who provided the council with dispatch records that showed a low number of calls, only 50 in total, that were made last year regarding fireworks complaints.

According to McKibben’s findings, only 18 of those calls fell outside of the dates listed in the new ordinance.

McKibben suggested that the city launch a campaign to raise awareness to people who were suffering from issues like post-traumatic stress disorder or who own pets or have children who become frightened by fireworks. Signage could be posted to let neighbors know they or someone who lives there may be sensitive to fireworks noise, she said.

McKibben commissioned such signage to demonstrate an example of what the campaign could look like.

Joe Wampler, owner of Best Price Fireworks, criticized the council for not taking law enforcement, who would be responding to complaints made regarding fireworks, into consideration.

Another Kokomo resident wanted the proposed dates to be amended. Jerry Paul, president of the Howard County Veterans Memorial Corp., called on the council to remove Memorial Day from the purview of the current ordinance and replace it with Veterans Day.

“We all (veterans) oppose the addition of Memorial Day,” Paul said. “That’s not an appropriate day to be doing fireworks. We do realize that there is compromise involved, and I’ve talked to all the leaders and all the commanders and everybody. We don’t have a problem with Veterans Day, but we do have a problem with Memorial Day because it’s not a day of celebration. It’s a day of reverence. It’s a personal day for us; trust me.”

Common Council President Matt Grecu said that the two provisions offered, both Rudolph’s desire for complainants to become affiants and for Paul’s request for Memorial Day to be replaced with Veterans Day, were going to be considered before the second reading.

Grecu said Rudolph’s proposal made “good sense” and would encourage individuals to follow through with their complaints.

Grecu also said Paul’s request wasn’t unreasonable.

“Certainly, I understand the position with Memorial Day and Veterans Day,” Grecu said. “For a lot of people in our community though, Memorial Day is kind of the beginning of summer. It’s Indy 500 race weekend. For a lot of people, it is a time of celebration. But to add Veterans Day, if veterans wanted the opportunity to celebrate veterans with fireworks, doesn’t seem like an unreasonable request. Those are things that we’ll hopefully look at adjusting and see how the council feels about that, and we’ll see in a couple weeks.”

On the other hand, John Roberts, an Indiana Heights resident and county councilman, thanked the council for its work and said he was “looking forward” to the fireworks ordinance.

Regardless, the common council passed the initial reading of the ordinance in a split vote.

The ordinance will be brought to its second reading at the council’s next meeting, scheduled for May 10.