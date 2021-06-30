Law enforcement in Howard County is getting a much-needed upgrade to its radio system.

Last week, the Kokomo Board of Public Works approved the Kokomo Police Department’s request to purchase over 100 new portable radios, which are an upgrade from the current radios, while the Howard County Sheriff’s Office’s previously was approved to purchase 95 new radios. The upgrades are the newer model of the EF Johnson, the Kenwood 5000, according to Howard County Sheriff Jerry Asher.

While not every radio system is being upgraded within the sheriff’s office, Asher said the newer models are much-needed and will benefit the department in more ways than one. In particular, Asher said the new radios will allow Howard County Dispatch to view officers’ positions in the field through GPS at the dispatch center.

“So if they call for assistance or need some help or something, not only do we know where they're at when they call off at a scene, but now we can also track them while they're working,” Asher said. “So that's an upgrade for us.”

Asher said that some upgrades already have been purchased, but he expects the whole 95 count to be received and in use by the end of July.

The radios come at a cost of $38,250 for the sheriff’s office and $41,865 for the police department.

The upgrades are being made about five years after the last radios were purchased, according to KPD Chief Doug Stout.

Support Local Journalism Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute

“The hardware of the radios will quickly be obsolete,” Stout said. “With any technology, every four or five years there’s something better that comes out. Look at laptops. Look at cell phones and all that kind of stuff. Radios are really no different.”

Both KPD officers and sheriff’s office deputies have reported various issues with the current radio system, ranging from not being able to transmit from certain locations to difficulties hearing or understanding orders from the dispatch system. Both Stout and Asher previously said that they have received reports of difficulties in transmitting from certain locations.

In a previous interview, the sheriff and chief said they had met, along with other public safety officials, to address the issues and to possibly revamp how the system works.

Currently, according to Asher, radio issues can be reported the county’s radio system contractor, J&K Communications. Each report is logged, and J&K Communications can track when it was reported and by whom.

Stout credited the sheriff’s office in its role of obtaining the upgrades and at a reasonable price.

“The Howard County Sheriff’s Department, I believe, played a very integral part in obtaining a very reasonable price for an upgrade,” Stout said. “I want to say maybe 20 percent of what it would have cost if we didn’t do this now. So thanks for the Howard County Sheriff’s Department for getting that help to us with the taxpayer money to be able to get this accomplished and be less of a burden on the budget of the city of Kokomo.”