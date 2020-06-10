The only contested local race in last week’s Primary Election saw two familiar faces advance to November, along with one political newcomer.

The primary for the three at-large seats on the Howard County Council represented the only contested race last week, with a five-way Republican battle that included Howard County Auditor Martha Lake, incumbent Council Member Jim Papacek, newcomers Gena Martin and Daryl Maple, and sitting councilman Thomas Trine, who replaced Jeff Stout on the council after the late-councilman’s death earlier this year.

In the end, Lake, Papacek, and Maple advanced with no Democrat challengers yet on the ballot. But, the local Democratic party still intended to put forth candidates before the deadline to fill ballot vacancies.

The unofficial results of the election had Lake garnering 5,251 (24.96 percent) votes, while Maple followed with 4,589 (21.81 percent). Papacek secured his victory with 4,192 (19.92 percent.) They beat out fellow Republicans Gena Martin (3,210) and Thomas Trine (3,798) to secure spots in the November election.

With the unofficial results tallied Tuesday night, Howard County Republican Party Chair Jennifer Jack made clear what the totals showed, “Everybody in town knows Martha Lake.”

Lake’s advancement meant a potential continuation in county government for a career that’s lasted more than two decades.

“It was 24 years ago last month that I ran my first primary for auditor, and we had competition back then too and again in the fall,” said Lake. “Every time you run, and every time we come to election night, I walk in shaking. You know you’ve done the best you can, but you don’t know for sure how it will turn out. But I have been blessed. I’ve been blessed by God and this community and blessed by the voters.

“That’s my passion, and this was my last year that I could serve as auditor. And I just couldn’t walk away. I’m not quite as young as I used to be, so this is an answer to my prayer to continue.”

On the other end of the spectrum, Maple’s primary victory represented a potential new start in local politics.

“I know I’m the least experienced of the bunch, but I feel like I have a lot to bring to the table,” said Maple. “I’m very excited to be a part of the party going forward as the nominee, and I look forward to seeing what happens in the fall.”

Papacek also sought to continue his work on the Howard County Council with an 11th term. In recent years, he ascended to replace former long-time Councilman Dick Miller as president of the county fiscal body. He advanced to the General Election by a healthy margin.

“I can remember when I was the newest person on the council, the newest officeholder,” said Papacek. “Now I’m the oldest. Congratulations to Martha and Daryl. Tom, you don’t know until you put yourself out there what it really means to you. I remember when I first got into politics and ran for the city council. I came home and told my wife, ‘I think I’m going to go ahead and put my name in for the city council.’”

The rest of the races on the local level remained uncontested during the primary. At present, the Howard County Democratic Party hasn’t filed any candidates with the exception of the race for judge of Howard Circuit Court. There, incumbent Judge Lynn Murray is running unopposed.

That means, unless anything changes, Republican candidates will coast to victory in this year’s local General Election. They include Jessica Rudy Secrease for Howard County Auditor, Howard Superior III Judge Doug Tate, Christie Branch for Howard County Treasurer, Steven Seele for Howard County Coroner, Dave Duncan for Howard County Surveyor, Jack Dodd for the District 2 county commissioner seat, and Brad Bray for the District 3 county commissioner seat.

But, it’s unclear what the ballot will look like come November.

Howard County Democratic Party Vice-Chair Steve Daily said his party still intended to fill some ballot vacancies by the July 6 deadline.

As of last week, he said the party wasn’t ready to officially announce any candidates, but he predicted some to step forward to allow voters a choice later this year.

“We’ve been talking to and recruiting candidates for the last few months,” said Daily. “But no, they’ve not been selected yet, and we’ll be doing that now here in the next couple weeks. I’m not certain we’ll actually fill every slot. There are some positions that are highly-skilled positions that we may just not have qualified candidates for.”

Those “highly-skilled positions,” he said, included the race for Howard Superior III and coroner.

Historically speaking, Democrats have fared poorly in county elections, and that’s something Daily acknowledged. Adding to that, last year the party incurred resounding defeats as Republicans swept the municipal election that included the race for mayor.

But, Daily said recent events may increase the chances for Democrats in the fall.

“If things would have taken a normal course, I would have said it would be a hard year for us, for Democrats, in this presidential election just because the county is inclined to vote more Republican than Democrat in a presidential year,” said Daily. “Trump has been rather popular in this particular area. Things are beginning to change, and I think that it’s quite possible that we’re going to be quite competitive this fall.”

Some of those changes have been very recent, such as the COVID-19 pandemic driving unemployment rates in Howard County to 34.1 percent, the highest in the state. More so, widespread demonstrations have been taking place across the country, including here, in the aftermath of George Floyd’s death at the hands of a police officer in Minneapolis.

“I can say, yes, that certainly the economy has taken a drastic turn,” said Daily. “How the country, how the federal government, how the president has handled the coronavirus has been fairly roundly criticized. I think the whole issue of race in this country has bubbled up, and I think that’s going to have an impact. What we were looking at six months ago is really radically different than what we’re looking at today in terms of the popularity of the president and how people will be looking at where the country ought to be going and who is best to provide the leadership to take us there.”