Labor unions, leaders commemorate 50th anniversary of OSHA for Worker’s Memorial Day

The Howard-Tipton AFL-CIO, UAW 292, United Way and the City of Kokomo brought together a coalition of area labor unions last week in Highland Park to remember the lives of worker’s lost in the line of their work and the challenges workers have faced in the time of COVID.
The event was a continuation of a decades’ old event as area unions continue to fight for better safety standards and develop new processes to protect workers.
The community event featured City of Kokomo Mayor Moore; Rex Ambrose, USW; Cheryl Graham, AFL-CIO Chapter president; and leaders from UAW 685, UAW 292, IBEW 873, USW 2958 as well as the Howard Tipton Chapter of the AFL-CIO.
The April 28 event honored workers who had lost their lives in the workplace. Fifty years ago on that date, in 1970, the Occupational Safety and Health Act (OSHA) went into effect.