KTP ends production of four-speed transmission

Kokomo Transmission Plant halted the production of the 41TE four-speed transmission last Friday, 32 years after the first one was created.

The four-speed launched in 1988, and it was the first fully-adaptive and electronically-controlled four-speed transmission in the industry. It ushered in a new era of innovation for Kokomo. 17 million units later, KTP leaders prepared for an end to four-speed production last week.

With the implementation of the four-speed in 1988, many jobs were created, including Brad Clark’s, who now works as head of engine and transmission manufacturing for FCA.

“With the production of the four-speed, it brought clearly a lot of innovation on product side, and a lot of innovation on the process side, within the four walls of the plant here, especially the electronics of the transmission. So we were entering the new era to be the new leader in this area in 1988,” said Clark.

The four-speed’s design was instrumental in the production of other transmissions, like the six-speed. With the patenting of the four-speed, KTP also began to implement new innovation processes within the plant, such as laser welding.

The four-speed was used in some of Chrysler’s most iconic vehicles, such as the Caravan, the Voyager, and the New Yorker. The four-speed, Clark said, was exactly what FCA needed to spark further investment in Kokomo.

“It was certainly the lynchpin for the company to have confidence in Kokomo and the people of Kokomo to continue to invest in the community,” Clark said. “In ‘88, with those folks that made the decision to invest here in Kokomo and in the workforce here and the community of Kokomo really set the tone for us to have what we have here today in 2020, 32 years later. And for a transmission life-span to run 32 years, 17 million transmissions, is really territory very few automakers have.”

Now, the company is looking toward the future of KTP, which primarily lies in the eight- and nine-speed transmissions, both of which launched in 2013. Engaging and prioritizing both transmission programs, KTP manager David Dukes said, was what the KTP will focus on moving forward.

However, both Dukes and Clark emphasized that the legacy that the four-speed left, not just at KTP but in Kokomo as a whole, will not soon be forgotten, and it couldn’t have been done without the local workforce in the City of Firsts.

“What we learned from that, with the launching of the four-speed, we’ve been able to carry through up until and including learnings into eight- and nine-speed today. So it’ll have a legacy that will be very difficult to imagine what it meant to the community and the jobs here,” Clark said. “I mean, it was new territory back then in ‘88. And I’ll say this, the officers or leaders of the UAW, without their cooperation and their support from then and to now, we couldn’t do what we’re doing and taking chances on new innovation and design. They were extremely supportive over my entire career.”

Dukes said he was looking forward to what the eight- and nine-speeds will bring to the company.

“It makes me really excited to look towards the future with what we’re going to do with the eight-speed programs and nine-speed programs as we continue looking at different technologies and improving the way we do business, Just getting better each and every day at what we do, which is making great transmissions,” Dukes said.