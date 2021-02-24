KTP employee organizes gifts, donations for deployed military

For the past eight years, one Kokomo Transmission Plant (KTP) employee has worked to go above and beyond for those serving in the military.

Debra Fogleman, a quality specialist at KTP, organizes donations from plant employees to be used to buy gifts for National Guard servicemen and women deployed both at home and abroad. Last year, gifts went to the National Guard’s 939th military police detachment at Camp Atterbury. More than $750 was raised, which Fogleman used to purchase gifts to be sent to the detachment.

According to Fogleman, the idea originated as a white elephant exchange for the second-shift team at the plant, but the group soon decided to instead raise money for homeless children, which then turned into raising money to purchase gifts for troops.

Fogleman, a U.S. Air Force veteran, takes donations and shops year-round for gifts. For example, she will buy gifts like sunscreen, chapstick, or shower shoes in the summer to send overseas. Then as the holiday season approaches, she will buy “all kinds of junk food” and other gifts like sporting and recreation gear to send in December.

Fogleman said the idea behind the donations was to give back to people in situations that she understood.

“I knew what it was like,” Fogleman said. “And I was never deployed to like, Afghanistan, but … we mainly geared toward people who are deployed during the holidays. It’s been our Indiana national guard recently.”

Since starting, the donations have turned into something of a tradition at KTP. The same group of volunteers, Fogleman said, helps pack the gifts, store them in a truck, and then transport them to the post office.

And the donations don’t stop at the plant. One year, while waiting at the post office with the boxes of gifts, Kokomo citizens donated money to Fogleman’s endeavors once they found out the intended destination for the gifts.

UAW Local 685 also has gotten involved, Fogleman said, and has paid for the shipping of the gifts for the past few years.

The donations keep flooding in year-round, according to Fogleman, as the program has grown in popularity.

“And it’s funny. A lot of people will come up to me and say, ‘Are you the one that’s collecting for Christmas for the troops?’ And I say, ‘Yes I am.’ And they go, ‘Am I too late?’ No, you’re never too late. I collect all year round, and I already have it started for next Christmas,” she said.

Even this early into 2021, Fogleman has raised several hundred dollars for the next holiday season.