KTP continues to up the ante

The workforce at Kokomo Transmission Plant (KTP) continues to exceed expectations.
At the beginning of 2019, FCA put more emphasis on its eight-speed transmission by expanding production at KTP. There, a large portion of the plant’s more than 4,000 workers fully machine and assemble the transmission that eventually goes into a myriad of Dodge, Jeep, and Ram products.
Initially, the expansion aimed to elevate production rates to 700,000 a year for the eight-speed, but last year 820,000 of those transmissions rolled out of KTP. The previous capacity stood at 450,000 prior to the expansion.
“It’s a huge feat for KTP to pull off something like that and run a number above and beyond the capacity of the line,” said FCA General Manager Transmission Operations Bob Varsanik. “Anytime you run over capacity, you have to run overtime. But when you’re running at that kind of rate, you have to be careful about not tearing up your machines, and we’ve done a very good job of maintaining the equipment while managing the workforce … It takes the entire team to make that work.”
According to KTP Plant Manager David Dukes, the new pace wasn’t only an all-time high for the plant, but it also came at a time when worker safety remained a strong focus.
“I think last year was a good year for the plant,” said Dukes. “It was the fifth consecutive year for the plant having record safety performance … It’s a really crazy pace for eight speeds for sure, which shows it’s what the public wants. KTP really delivered for the company.”
In addition to the eight-speed transmission, workers at KTP continue to churn out a host of products. There the four-speed transmission is fully machined and assembled. Even though that product was supposed to “go away” two years ago, Varsanik said workers continue to produce the time-tested transmission on equipment that originally was installed in 1986. The fact that such equipment still is functioning at a high level is a testament to those who keep it running, said Varsanik.
“Hats off to the team that can manage this equipment that’s 30-plus years old,” said Varsanik.
In the 3-million-square-foot “monster,” production also continues on FCA’s SIEVT hybrid transmission.
KTP is the most complex facility in the area, with more varied and larger quantities of products coming out of it than from all of the area’s other plants. But despite the complexity and high production rates, the plant continues to achieve.
“It’s our most complex plant, and their safety numbers are in the top benchmark,” said Varsanik. “They are within the top one or two in all of manufacturing with all the lowest injury rates. They’re doing extremely well there. It is all attributed to how they work with the WCM methodology.
“Quality continues to be at very good levels there. We’re not seeing any issues even with any of the old products we’re running.”