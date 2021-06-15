Kokomo bus drivers will be receiving raises, months after a group of transportation department employees began pushing for better pay and, later, unionization.

Last Monday, the Kokomo School Corporation (KSC) Board of Trustees voted to approve increases to the transportation department employees’ wages and pay-related benefits. The move came after transportation employees raised concerns to KSC supervisors.

In summary, the school board voted to approve $2 pay raises for every bus driver, bumping the pay rate from $15.73 to $17.73 for the 2021 to 2022 school year. Transportation department mechanics also will receive $2 raises.

Likewise, the board voted to readjust how bus driver pay is disbursed, now over 26 pay periods, equating to a biweekly check over a year. Currently bus drivers are paid biweekly based upon hours driven during two-week periods, according to a release, amounting to 21 to 22 pays per year.

Bus drivers also will be given an additional 30 minutes on their daily schedules, amounting to a six-and-half hour workday. Bus drivers who complete bus routes earlier will be given other assignments as needed to complete the longer workday.

Board of Trustees President Crystal Sanburn said that the raises marked a first step in responding to bus drivers’ concerns.

“I am pleased the administration was able to find a way to increase the hourly rate of our bus drivers and to pay our bus drivers over the entire year,” Sanburn said. “I am thankful for our bus drivers and believe this is an important first step in hearing their concerns and responding appropriately.”

In the same meeting, the board elected to withdraw future employees hired as bus drivers from eligibility in Indiana’s Public Employee Retirement Fund. Current bus drivers will be vested based upon a one-time, lump-sum payment to fund their retirement. Savings from this action were used to increase bus driver compensation.

A group of bus drivers, which has since gone on to include janitorial and mechanic staff, expressed a desire for higher pay in October. Since then, they also have requested to be recognized as members of the American Federation of State, County, and Municipal Employees (AFSCME), though the board voted against recognizing the group as a union in a 5-2 vote. At the time, the board cited an attorney recommendation against recognizing the group as AFSCME members.

Heather Jackson, a KSC bus driver who has been at the forefront of the effort to unionize, said that the group appreciated not only the raises but also the pay period adjustment, calling it “a good start.”

Jackson added that while it was a step in the right direction, the group will continue to attend meetings and to push to be recognized as union employees to “keep [the board of trustees] accountable.”

“When I spoke last night, I told them that we’d really like to sit down and talk openly and honestly about their decision to vote no, to not to recognize us,” Jackson said. “I know that they had said it was because the attorney advised not to, but it’s not illegal to be unionized. The teacher has a union and Chrysler.

“There are unions everywhere. It’s not illegal. So what are their real reasons for their decision to say no? And if there’s miscommunication or misunderstanding as to something that was said or done that we can resolve that might change their reasoning or their answer, we’d really like to sit down and do that.”