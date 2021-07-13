KSC names assistant superintendent, principal for Sycamore Elementary

A new assistant superintendent and principal have been named for Kokomo School Corporation.

During last night’s regular Board of School Trustees meeting, Carlton Mable was approved for the assistant superintendent position, while Suzanne Kishindo was named principal for Sycamore International Elementary School.

KSC Superintendent Dr. Mike Sargent said Mable brings several strengths to the assistant superintendent position, including a wealth of leadership experience, knowledge of teaching pedagogy, a passion for creating avenues for student success, and a dedication to public education.

“I am looking forward to Carlton joining our district team and becoming part of our Kokomo Schools community,” Sargent said. “Mr. Mable will have the specific responsibilities of certified human resources, equity, and assessment in this new role.”

Mable has served as the director of secondary education at Fort Wayne Community Schools for the past three school years and previously served for 17 school years as a Fort Wayne Community Building principal at Wayne High School, Southside High School, and Lakeside Middle School. Before moving into these administrative positions, Mable taught social studies at the secondary level for eight school years in the Fort Wayne Community Schools.

“I applied for the position at Kokomo because this was an opportunity for me professionally, and I feel I can be an asset to the Kokomo School Corporation, which I believe is a district on the move,” Mable said. “I was impressed by the fact that Kokomo Schools takes alternative educational programs seriously. The school system supports several pathways to graduation, and that appeals to me educationally.”

Mable noted that he was looking forward to working with Sargent.

“Dr. Sargent was born and raised in Kokomo and has been successful,” Mable said. “I look forward to growing together professionally with me in a supportive role. I hope I can help Dr. Sargent continue keeping Kokomo Schools moving forward. Having served in a central office position at a larger school district gave me some expanded perspectives, and I will be sharing those experiences with administrators at Kokomo Schools.”

According to Mable, his initial impressions of the KSC happened at Memorial Gym during a regional basketball tourney, which he called “a first-class operation” and “was very impressed with the staff in charge.”

This assistant superintendent position became available when Sargent was named superintendent of schools.

Then, taking the reins as principal at Sycamore International Elementary School, is Kishindo. The Hoosier native taught grades first through fifth for 12 school years in the Dallas-Fort Worth area in Texas before serving as a Title I math coach for three school years at Rountree Elementary in Allen, Texas.

After five school years as assistant principal at Birmingham Elementary School in Texas, she moved back to Indiana in 2019 to become the assistant principal at New Palestine Intermediate School.

Kishindo said she was thankful for the opportunity to become the principal at Sycamore International Elementary School.

“I am excited about becoming a principal and taking that next step professionally after serving as an Assistant Principal the past 7 school years,” Kishindo said. “I applied for the position because I heard good things about Kokomo Schools from friends. The parent choice options within the Kokomo School Corporation intrigued me, and I am super excited about global learners within the International Baccalaureate program.”

Director of Elementary Education Tammy Tickfer said Kishindo is a welcome addition to an already outstanding Sycamore team.

“Suzanne brings a wealth of experience and expertise to share with staff, students, and families at Sycamore International Elementary School,” Tickfer said.

The Sycamore Principal position became available when LaShaya Williams voluntarily requested re-assignment as a corporation-wide social emotional learning facilitator for the 2021-2022 school year.