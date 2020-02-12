KRM offers shelter from cold tomorrow, Friday

The Kokomo Rescue Mission is offering shelter from the cold this Thursday and Friday with warm beverages and snacks available throughout the day in the dining room.
In addition, the nonprofit has room for anyone needing shelter from the cold with its 24-hour shelter available 365 days a year for men, women, and women with children. Along with providing shelter, the dining room is open to the community daily from 12 to 1 p.m. and 4:30 to 5:30 p.m., serving warm meals.
Those needing shelter can call 765-456-3838. Kokomo Rescue Mission is located at 321 W. Mulberry St.