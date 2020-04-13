KPD to induct seven new recruit officers

The Kokomo Police Department is announcing the formal induction of seven new recruit officers.

This induction ceremony will be held on Friday, April 17, at 1 p.m. in the City Council Chambers of the City Building. Due to the current restrictions with respect to the COVID-19 situation, the ceremony will be private. The community can view the ceremony livestreamed through the City of Kokomo KGOV2 or later view it on the Kokomo Police Department Facebook page.

Recruit Officer Isaac Walden

Isaac Walden, 21, graduated from Eastern High School. He has been working as a corrections officer in Cass County and Tipton County since graduating in 2017. His parents are Michael and Leslie Walden, and he has four siblings.

Recruit Officer Brock Green

Brock Green, 25, is the son of Jason Green and Laura Fairchild. He graduated in 2013 from Maconaquah High School. After high school, he attended Ball State University and then Taylor University for two years. In the spring of 2016, he studied abroad at Jerusalem University College in Israel.

Recruit Officer Niles Wise

Support Local Journalism Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute

Niles Wise, 22, graduated from Lewis Cass High School in 2016 and Vincennes University in 2018. Wise and his wife have lived in Kokomo for two years now. He has one brother and two sisters.

Recruit Officer Ryan Adams

Ryan Adams, 30, was born and raised in Kokomo. He is a 2008 graduate of Northwestern High School. Adams is currently an enlisted member of the US Air Force Reserve, and he has worked at FCA in Kokomo for the last eight years. He is the father to a 5-year-old daughter, Maelee. His mother, Josie, and sister, Stephanie, are both Kokomo residents of 30 years. His father, Mike, lives in southern Indiana.

Recruit Officer Mason Fisher

Mason Fisher, 21, graduated high school from Northeastern in Fountain City. Fisher received his undergraduate degree in criminal justice from Ivy Tech. He is to marry his fiancé, Tallia, in June. Fisher is the second oldest of four in his family.

Recruit Officer Ryan Hintz

Ryan Hintz, 22, graduated from Maconaquah High School in 2016. Hintz is married to Brittany Hintz, who is a paramedic for St. Vincent Hospital, and they have one 6-month-old son, Abel. Hintz’s father, Troy Hintz, has been with the Kokomo Police Department for 24 years and his mother, Jill Hintz, is a children’s teacher at Abundant Life Church. He has one sister, Emma Hintz.

Recruit Officer Jonathan Gingerich

Jonathan Gingerich, 30, he grew up around the Kokomo area. He has been married for 10 years, and he and his wife have two boys, a 2 year old and a 7 month old. Gingerich was homeschooled from sixth grade through high school. He attended Lincoln College of Technology after high school, and four years ago he attended Ivy Tech to become an EMT. Since then he has volunteered with Howard County EMA as an EMT. He looks forward to serving the City of Kokomo.