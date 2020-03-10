KPD seizes 50 grams of meth from stolen vehicle

Three Kokomo residents have been arrested following a traffic stop in which Kokomo Police Department officers seized 50 grams of methamphetamine from a stolen vehicle.
On March 8, KPD K-9 Officer Chad VanCamp initiated a traffic stop in the area of Sycamore and Ohio streets after observing a traffic infraction. The vehicle had been reported as stolen to the Miami County Sheriff Department. During the investigation of the stolen vehicle, it was determined to be occupied by three individuals. Officers located 50 grams of methamphetamine in the vehicle.
As a result, the following individuals were arrested:
Jennifer R. Groleau O’Neal, 38, Kokomo
- Possession of Stolen Property
- Possession of Methamphetamine
- Possession of Paraphernalia
- Driving While Suspended
Jareal Ferris Gray, 36, Kokomo
- Dealing Methamphetamine
- Possession of Methamphetamine
Markus Ray Martin, 43, Kokomo
- Possession of Methamphetamine
- Possession of Paraphernalia
Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Captain Shane Melton at 456-7204 or the Kokomo Police Department Hotline at 456-7017. Those with information may qualify for a cash reward by calling Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 1-800-262-TIPS with an anonymous tip.