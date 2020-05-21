KPD seeks suspect in burglary

The Kokomo Police Department is see a suspect in a burglary that took place yesterday.
Just after 12:30 p.m., officers responded to 835 E. Vaile Ave. for a reported burglary to the business, which occurred on May 20, at approximately 5:15 p.m.The suspect obtained an undisclosed amount of cash from the business.
Investigators were able to obtain surveillance video from the business depicting the suspect described as a thin white male, with short brown hair, wearing a hooded sweatshirt and shorts. Investigators are asking for the public’s help with identifying the suspect.
This case remains active for investigation. Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Detective Erik Fogg 765-456-7369 or the Kokomo Police Department Hotline at 765-456-7017. Those with information may qualify for a cash reward by calling Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 1-800-262-TIPS with an anonymous tip.