KPD seeks suspect in attempted strong-armed robbery

Kokomo Police Department officers are searching for a suspect who attempted to rob One Stop Express on Friday.
On June 12, at approximately 10:36 p.m., officers of the Kokomo Police Department responded to the One Stop Express located at 804 E. Markland Ave. for an attempted strong-armed robbery. Investigators learned that a male entered into the store and went behind the counter armed with a silver handgun. The male then grabbed the female employee and demanded she open the register and safe. The female employee was unable to open the safe and register, and the male then fled the store on foot eastbound through the parking lot.
The male suspect is described as wearing all black clothing, a black ski mask with sunglasses, and is tall with a thin build. Video footage was obtained.
This case remains active for investigation. Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Detective C. Cunningham at 765-456-7136 or the Kokomo Police Department Hotline at 765-456-7017. Those with information may qualify for a cash reward by calling Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 1-800-262-TIPS with an anonymous tip.