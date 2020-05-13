Kokomo Police Department is information relating to a possible beating that occurred at Kokomo Reservoir.
On Feb. 3, officers of the Kokomo Police Department were dispatched to 703 S. Courtland Ave. in reference to shots fired. Upon their arrival, officers located 25-year-old Lashay R. Young- Beard lying in the backyard deceased. It was determined Lashay Young- Beard suffered a single gunshot wound.
As officers were clearing the residence, they located a 24-year-old male in the bathtub of the residence. The male was bound with duct tape on his mouth, wrists, and ankles. The male reported that he had been confined at the residence for 11 days. He also reported that he had been burned with hot water. Three people have been arrested regarding the confinement.
Investigators have learned that this incident possibly stemmed from another individual being beaten, possibly at the Kokomo Reservoir. Detectives are asking that anyone with information about that incident, including the victim, to contact the Kokomo Police Department.
This case remains active for investigation. Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Detective Scott Purtee 765-456-7322 or the Kokomo Police Department Hotline at 765-456-7017. Those with information may qualify for a cash reward by calling Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 1-800-262-TIPS with an anonymous tip.