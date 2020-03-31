KPD seeking driver of minivan in connection with murder investigation

The Kokomo Police Department believes the driver of a minivan may be able to assist in providing information about a murder that took place last month.
On Feb. 3, KPD officers were dispatched to 703 S. Courtland Ave. at 6:37 p.m. in reference to a shooting. Upon their arrival, officers located the victim, who was identified as 25-year-old Lashay Young Beard. Beard died from a single gunshot wound.
As a result of the investigation, KPD detectives obtained video surveillance from residences in the area. Detectives determined that on Feb. 3, at approximately 6:05 p.m., a minivan dropped a subject off in the alley in the 700 block of South Courtland Avenue. Detectives would like to speak to the driver of the minivan. It is believed that they may be able to assist detectives with this investigation.
This case remains active for investigation. Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Detective Scott Purtee at 765-456-7322 or the Kokomo Police Department Hotline at 765-456-7017. Those with information may qualify for a cash reward by calling Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 1-800-262-TIPS with an anonymous tip.