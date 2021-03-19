KPD searching for suspect in armed robbery at Motel 6

The Kokomo Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect from an armed robbery yesterday at Motel 6.
Yesterday around 12:14 p.m., KPD officers responded to Motel 6 at 2808 S. Reed Road in reference to an armed robbery. The clerk advised a male subject entered the business through a side door before using an employee door to gain entry behind the business counter. The subject displayed a handgun and demanded money from the register. After taking an undisclosed amount of cash from the register, the suspect fled south on foot from the business.
The suspect was described as a black male with a tall, thin build, wearing black pants with white stripes, black coat, black hat, and light-colored face covering. No injuries were reported.
Investigators obtained surveillance video and still photos of the suspect. The video depicts the suspect walking in a hallway in the motel.
Kokomo police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect. Anyone with additional information regarding this case is asked to contact Detective Erik Fogg at 456-7369 or the Kokomo Police Department at Hotline at 456-7017. Those with information may qualify for a cash reward by calling Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 1-800-262-TIPS with anonymous tips.