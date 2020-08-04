KPD recommends ‘Predators Exposed’ Facebook page be shut down

After a grassroots online campaign helped lead to an animal torture arrest in July, a new Facebook page is looking to shine a light on a different kind of crime: online predators.

A page dubbed “Predators Exposed” was created on July 26 and already has amassed a large following. The page contains screenshots of texts and messages that are sexual in nature and allegedly between minors and adults. Another post alleges an instance of rape through a series of screenshots of messages.

The page was started by Cody Purvis who said the idea to start the page came to him after seeing other social media pages and videos online of people across the country aiming to expose potential predators.

Often, administrators and members of those pages pose as minors to “trap” those suspected, Purvis said. Using online dating and chatroom apps, such as Grindr or MeetMe, members that pose as minors explicitly state that they are underage to the potential predators. Screenshots of the conversations, often sexual in nature, then are posted to the pages.

“These guys, they go around and set up online dating profiles, and they get these potential online predators to get them to meet up in a public place. And from there, they’ll record live on any social media site you can think of, and they basically ask these people, you know, ‘Why do you do this?’ And that’s actually something I’ll be bringing to the page here soon,” Purvis said. “I have a couple decoys out there set up to get a live bust, something in that nature.”

Purvis said that other administrators and members of Predators Exposed also are running fake accounts.

By the end of the first day, the page had around 500 members. As of Monday, there were more than 5,000 members.

Support Local Journalism Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute

Purvis said he plans to be involved with the page as long as he is within the legal means of doing so. He spoke to a detective at the Kokomo Police Department, who told him that while everything that he and the administrators of Predators Exposed was doing was legal, he recommended that he shut down the page, as it could potentially interfere with ongoing investigations within the police department.

After his conversation with KPD, Purvis posted a poll to the page, saying that he was “in a difficult situation” because while he wanted “to inform the individuals of what these individuals have been soliciting online,” he also wanted “to insure (sic) that these individuals see their day in court.”

Members of the page voted on whether to keep the page or take it down, and they voted in favor of keeping it, with 1,051 votes in favor and 40 against.

When asked further about the goal of the page, Purvis said that his intentions were to spread the information to the public.

“Really, I want to bring awareness to the community that there are these people that will try to solicit sex from minors,” Purvis said. “After the vote saying that I should keep the page up, (members) felt like they would rather be aware of who these said people are then wait for a crime to already happen and find out in that way.”

While Purvis said he had good intentions, KPD Captain Tonda Cockrell said that such a page potentially could hinder active investigations and result in future problems.

“I think if someone jumps into an active police investigation, those things can hinder what we’re trying to do,” Cockrell said. “It could present a problem in the long run. If someone is a registered sex offender, that information is public knowledge. Here is the danger in people starting rumors and spreading things on Facebook: you could have a person that is wrongly accused on baseless information. That’s a big problem. You have to be very careful about that. Let the authorities do their job.”

Cockrell recommended forwarding tips that the public had to the KPD and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.