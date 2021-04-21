KPD issues statement on Chauvin trial

The Kokomo Police Department released a statement regarding the trial of Derek Chauvin.
In a press release, KPD said that with the guilty verdict of Chauvin, the department hopes that the community can “come together, heal, and constructively move forward.”
Chauvin, 45, was convicted yesterday of unintentional second-degree murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter for the death of George Floyd on March 25 of last year. Floyd was killed after Chauvin knelt on his neck for over nine minutes while being arrested on suspicion of using a counterfeit $20 bill.
In the release, KPD called the verdict an “opportunity.”
“This is an opportunity to assess the justice system and necessary reform,” the release read. “We believe there will be challenges and compromise, but we must continue to have dignity and respect for all. A successful outcome that allows all of us to come together and forge a constructive path forward, will require the work and self-reflection from everyone.”
According to the release, KPD is one of only 5 percent of all law enforcement agencies that are nationally accredited. The release said that the citizens of Kokomo should be proud that KPD has “proven accredited methods for greater accountability within the department,” such as an information system that create a forum for feedback, both from within the department and the community, on policies and procedures.
“Reform and effective crime-fighting are linked, and the need to deliver right now will save lives and restore trust and confidence,” the release read. “The Kokomo Police Department is committed to work with civic and community leaders, youth, and faith-based organizations to improve the partnerships and the community we serve. Together, we will continue to serve all of our citizens with integrity, respect, and a regard for all human life to ensure the rights and safety of all victims, suspects, and every citizen in our community.”