KPD investigates shots fired incident

The Kokomo Police Department is investigating after witnesses reported gunshots being fired earlier this week.
On Sept. 16, at approximately 7:38 p.m., KPD officers responded to the 800 block of North Jay Street in reference to gunshots being fired. Officers interviewed individuals who reside in the Dunbar Court area. These witnesses reported gunshots were fired in the area. Also, witnesses reported individuals armed with handguns ran from the area.
Officers searched the area and located numerous shell casings. Investigators obtained surveillance video and observed two black males running from the area armed with handguns. Witnesses also described an orange Dodge Charger and a white truck with black (4X4) decals in the area at the time of the shooting.
This case remains under investigation, and anyone knowing the identity of the two males, the owners/drivers of the vehicles, or having additional information is asked to contact Captain Mike Banush at 456-7278 or the Kokomo Police Department Hotline at 456-7017. Those with information may qualify for a cash reward by calling Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 1-800-262-TIPS with an anonymous tip.