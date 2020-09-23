KPD investigates burglary of business

Through reviewing surveillance video, business had been burglarized multiple times
The Kokomo Police Department is investigating the a burglary of a local business.
On Monday, KPD received a call of a business burglary in the area of 2900 block of South Reed Road and SR 931. Surveillance video obtained from the business depicted a heavy-set black male entering the front northwest facing entrance. In one of the still photos, it appears the suspect male is carrying a large rucksack on his back.
Through surveillance video, it was determined this same business was burglarized multiple times recently and appears to be the same male suspect each time. The burglaries have been occurring between the time of 8:40 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. Investigators obtained video and still pictures of the suspect(s).
This case remains active for investigation. Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Detective Dustin Spicer 456-7369 or the Kokomo Police Department Hotline at 456-7017. Those with information may qualify for a cash reward by calling Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 1-800-262-TIPS with your anonymous tip.
Remember all defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.