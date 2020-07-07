KPD identifies weekend homicide victim

Kokomo police have identified the man who was found unconscious and unresponsive on July 4 and have ruled his death a homicide.
On July 4, shortly after 12 a.m. officers from the Kokomo Police Department responded to 1824 N. Jay St. in reference to a male who was unconscious and unresponsive in the yard. When officers arrived, the victim was found to have been battered with severe injuries. Emergency personnel transported the victim to St. Vincent Hospital where he was pronounced deceased.
The victim was identified as 50-year-old Anthony DeWayne Hardimon of Kokomo. On July 6, an autopsy was conducted at Community Howard Regional Health at the request of the Howard County Coroner Dr. Steven Seele. As a result, the death was ruled a homicide.
This case remains under investigation. Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Detective Drew Wallsmith at 456-7388 or the Kokomo Police Department Hotline at 456-7017. Those with information may qualify for a cash reward by calling Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 1-800-262-TIPS with an anonymous tip.