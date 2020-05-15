KPD hires two lateral officers

The Kokomo Police Department hired two lateral police officers who both have four years of law enforcement experience at another police agency.

The officers will be inducted during a ceremony on May 18 at 1 p.m. in the City Council Chambers of the City Building. Due to the current restrictions with respect to the COVID-19 situation, the ceremony will be private. The community can later view the ceremony on KGOV2.com and on the Kokomo Police Department Facebook page.

Officer Shawn A. Swinford

Support Local Journalism Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute

Shawn Swinford, 30, is from Peru, Ind., and he is a 2008 graduate of Peru High School. In 2012 he received a bachelor's degree in criminal justice and Criminology from Indiana State University. Before becoming a law enforcement officer, Swinford worked as a correctional officer for the Miami Correctional Facility and also the Miami County Sheriff’s Office. In 2016, he was hired by the Peru Police Department where he served for four years. He is a graduate of ILEA Class #209. Swinford looks forward to continuing his professional career as he serves the City of Kokomo.

Officer Brok A. Westfall

Brok Westfall, 29, graduated from Taylor High school in 2009. He received a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Indiana University Kokomo. Westfall has been employed with the Peru Police Department for almost four years. He is the son of Troy Smith and Danielle Westfall. He is married to Stacey Westfall, who is a career firefighter for the city of Peru. Together they have a 5-year-old son, Elijah.