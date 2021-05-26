The Kokomo Police Department inducted three recruit police officers last week: Matthew Howard, Benjamin Penrod, and Logan McCauley.

Matthew Howard

Howard was born and raised in Philadelphia and graduated from Slippery Rock University in Pittsburgh with a Bachelor’s Degree in journalism.

He has coached baseball and was the head coach for the Kokomo Jackrabbits from 2014 to 2016 and then became head coach of the Indiana University Kokomo inaugural baseball team in the spring of 2018. Howard has been a reserve deputy for the Tipton County Sheriff’s Department for the last year-and-a-half.

Benjamin Penrod

Penrod graduated from Manchester Jr.-Sr. High School in 2006 and attended Indiana Tech where he graduated in 2012 with a Bachelor’s Degree in Crime Analysis and Police Administration. He worked as a reserve deputy for the Wabash County Sheriff’s Department for two years. He worked as a sergeant for the Miami Correctional Facility for two years and he was also a member of Emergency Response Operations.

He has been a correctional sergeant at the Howard County Sheriff’s Office for the last two years where he was an FTO and a member of SERT.

Logan McCauley

Logan McCauley was born and raised in Kokomo. He graduated from Western High School in 2008. Shortly after graduating, he joined the United Stated Air Force. During his four years of service he worked as a military police officer and was deployed overseas.

After retiring his military uniform in 2012, he attended Indiana Wesleyan University where he graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Management. Since graduating from Wesleyan University, Logan has worked at Stellantis (FCA), and co-chaired for Local 1302 Veterans’ Committee.