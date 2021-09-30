KPD helps stage interdiction

The Kokomo Police Department, the Indiana State Police and the Howard County Sheriff’s Department collaborated with a “multi-agency interdiction investigation to avert possible criminal activity in Kokomo” Sept. 17, according to a press release sent by the Kokomo Police Department.

The release details a prior incident of a fight involving handguns on Sept. 12 at 405 E. Havens St. When Kokomo police and sheriff’s deputies arrived on scene, those involved indicated there was no problem.

The address of 405 E. Havens St. is indicated to be the address for the Moville Ground Shakers Motorcycle Club, but it is unclear whether the club had anything to do with the interdiction.

The press release further states KPD was made aware of criminal activity concerning a particular group and its members prior to the interdiction on Sept. 17. KPD conducted a traffic stop on an SUV.

After multiple weapons were found inside the SUV, a search warrant was obtained for a residence on the southeast side of Kokomo. In total, officers seized 362 pounds of ammunition, one shotgun, six handguns, 15 rifles, about two pounds of marijuana, and 54 Hemp vape cartridges. It is unclear which items were seized in the traffic stop and which were found in the residence.

KPD has not said whether any arrests have been made in relation to the traffic stop or the interdiction. Maj. Brian Seldon said KPD cannot share additional information as the case is still open, but encourages anyone with any information to contact Capt. Mike Banush at 765-456-7278.