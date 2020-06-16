Two weeks ago, as peaceful protesters demonstrated near Foster Park, Kokomo Police Department made changes in its radio transmissions that caught the attention of some attentive listeners.

That change, according to KPD, involved officers utilizing a different radio channel than they normally utilize. More specifically, officers switched from their normal broadcasting channel, channel one, to channel two, which is scrambled and normally utilized for sensitive or confidential information. That temporary changeover, according to KPD, was made for multiple reasons.

According to KPD Capt. Tonda Cockrell, KPD switched to channel two traffic for “several days” during the public demonstrations “in order to communicate with other law enforcement agencies who were working with KPD on these events.”

One particular instance where this collaboration was readily visible came on June 1. That day, KPD assembled a swath of officers at the Markland Mall due to rumors that a large-scale protest would occur near to the shopping center.

At the time, Markland Mall Regional Vice President Brandon Boyster said, “We are working with the Kokomo Police Department, which has intel that said a possible protest at the mall at 4, so we’re working closely with them to allow them to do their job.”

For a couple of hours, a throng of officers and vehicles set up outside the mall, and numerous stores in the mall closed early due to a fear of looting.

At the scene, KPD officers were joined by numerous Indiana State Police troopers. Eventually, the officers vacated the area after no such protest occurred.

A number of KPD and ISP vehicles left that scene and went to Foster Park, where a group of Black Lives Matter demonstrators had assembled, just as many have across the country in the wake of the death of George Floyd. For a brief period, police vehicles blocked traffic on Washington Street as officers attempted to move demonstrators out of the street. That situation eventually was deescalated, and the protest continued with no further incident. Local protests remained peaceful for the multiple days they occurred, with the exception of an incident in which a pickup truck drove into a line of demonstrators who were crossing Washington Street near Foster Park.

That incident resulted in the arrest and charging of Christa Redman, who resigned also from her position as a Howard County jail correctional officer. She later was identified as the driver of the vehicle. A couple of demonstrators incurred minor injuries due to Redman’s alleged actions.

In a statement, Cockrell said the changeover on the radios lasted for about two days that week.

“There were two days … that we went back and forth to channel two since the system could not handle the load of radio traffic,” said Cockrell. “With all of the radio traffic being off that channel, the channel could not handle the load, and we did not switch back to channel one. Additionally, there are times that we switch to channel two for officer safety purposes.”

KPD returned to channel one by last week.