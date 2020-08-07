KPD asks for help identifying armed robbery suspect

The Kokomo Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect and vehicle from a reported armed robbery earlier this week.
On Aug. 3, officers from the Kokomo Police Department responded to the 1900 block of Creekstone Drive in reference to a report of an armed robbery. The victims reported that a male entered into their apartment and displayed a handgun. The suspect stole one of the victim’s billfolds that contained cash and other documents. The suspect then fled on foot from the apartment.
The Kokomo Police Department is asking those with information about the suspect or the vehicle that the suspect arrived in and left in as a passenger to contact Detective Drew J. Wallsmith at 765-456-7388 or dwallsmith@cityofkokomo.org. Those with information may qualify for a cash reward by calling Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 1-800-262-TIPS.