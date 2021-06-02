A Kokomo woman indicted in federal court has pleaded guilty after being arrested last year for animal cruelty.

Krystal Scott entered a guilty plea into the United States District Court Southern District of Indiana, admitting to charges stemming from a 2020 arrest when authorities charged her with animal cruelty. The petition to enter a guilty plea detailed the events that led to Scott’s arrest and eventual indictment.

The filing stated Scott responded to two online advertisements for two cats and that she “falsely asserted” she had intentions to properly care for both cats and keep them as pets, referring to both as “baby,” “cuties,” and “fur baby” to the owners.

Scott acquired both cats, one of which was pregnant, in or around June, the filing said, and proceeded to kill both by “animal crushing,” which she depicted in videos and pictures she posted online. “Animal crushing” is defined as performing crushing, burning, drowning, suffocating, impaling, or other injuries to animals.

The filing said Scott “reacted to comments” on social media sites by providing dates and times of the animal killings, as well as posting pictures and videos of the animals before they had been killed.

According to the filing, Scott asphyxiated the pregnant cat by placing a ligature around its neck. Scott later removed the unborn kittens from the cat’s body and posted a series of images depicting the animal crushing on social media.

Court documents stated she killed the second cat, a kitten, in the same manner.

“[Scott] asphyxiated the kitten she acquired from Person 2 by placing a ligature around its neck and hanging the ligature from a fixed object until it died. Defendant then used social media application B to post a video depicted the animal crushing act, stating, ‘Little sh*t was still alive so rehanged it.’”

In her guilty plea, Scott admitted to killing five dogs, five cats, and 11 unborn kittens.

As a result, Scott faces

a $250,000 fine, seven years in prison, and no more than three years of supervised release post-imprisonment.

A specific sentencing was not agreed upon by the prosecution and Scott’s defense, meaning Southern District of Indiana Judge Sarah Evans Barker will determine the final length of imprisonment and fine.

Scott was arrested last July by Federal Bureau of Investigations officers in her home outside of Kokomo.