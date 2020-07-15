Kokomo woman faces federal charges for torturing animals

A Kokomo woman faces two federal charges for allegedly torturing animals and posting images and videos of the acts to various social media platforms.

Charges were announced today relating to yesterday’s FBI raid of a Kokomo home. That raid, according to a release from the United States Attorney’s Office of the Southern District of Indiana, yielded “numerous animal parts and skulls that were consistent with the size of cats and dogs,” and resulted in the arrest of 19-year-old Krystal Cherika Scott. Now, Scott faces two federal charges of making and distributing animal crush videos, which are violations of the Preventing Animal Cruelty and Torture Act.

“As decent human beings, we have a great responsibility to protect and have compassion for the animals that inhabit this earth.” said United States Attorney Josh Minkler. “It is unconscionable to think that any human being could possible bring themselves to such acts upon an animal. We cannot allow this behavior in a decent and moral society. That is why Ms. Scott must face the consequences of her choices.”

According to the release from the Minkler, Scott began posting images and videos on social media on or about May 3. Those videos depicted Scott “torturing and graphically killing cats and dogs by hanging, skinning, and other means.”

Those videos eventually drew the attention of private citizens, who began attempting to identify who was responsible for the images and videos. Those citizens shared the information with law enforcement and the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.

On June 16, the Boise Police Department opened an investigation into the social media postings after being contacted by the private citizens. After reviewing the posts, the Boise Police Department determined the content constituted animal crush videos, a federal violation.

Two days later the Boise Police Department contacted the FBI, who began to attempt to identify Scott. They eventually succeeded, and allegedly determined Scott was obtaining animals, at least in part, by responding to online ads seeking to give away unwanted pets for adoption.

Eventually, the FBI Indianapolis Field Office was brought into the investigation, and learned that Kokomo Police Department had recently contacted Scott because the local department had received “similar animal cruelty complaints” in May and June. However, according to the release, KPD officers were unable to make an arrest.

As the case progressed, Scott allegedly continued to post videos of dead animals both on Instagram and Tik-Tok as late as July 8.

In addition to the animal parts and skulls officers allegedly located in Scott’s residence yesterday, they also found three live dogs, twelve live cats, and several lizards. Officers also seized a cellphone that was used to film and post the animal crushing videos, according to the release. A forensic analysis of the phone is currently underway, and Scott told officers her mother did not participate in the alleged acts of animal cruelty.

According to the release, Scott faces up to seven years of imprisonment, three years of supervised release, and a maximum fine of $250,000.