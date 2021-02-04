Kokomo superintendent accepts new position in Bloomington

Kokomo School Corporation is beginning its search for a new superintendent.

Kokomo School Corporation officials were notified Wednesday event of Dr. Jeff Hauswald’s intention to accept the superintendent position at Monroe County Community School Corporation in Bloomington, Ind., effective July 1. Hauswald began as superintendent of Kokomo School Corporation July 1, 2010. Hauswald’s current contract with the KSC Board of School Trustees is from July 1, 2020, through June 30, 2023.

Board President Crystal Sanburn, who began her first term on the KSC Board of School Trustees on July 1, 2010, commended Haulswald for the work he’s done for the corporation over his tenure.

“Dr. Hauswald has worked with his team of administrators to secure millions of dollars in grants that have helped provide more equitable learning opportunities for our students,” Sanburn said. “Jeff has facilitated significant expansion of professional development for teachers. Under Dr. Hauswald’s leadership, Kokomo Schools has significantly increased the number and types of college and career preparatory classes, including 25 Advanced Placement (AP) courses and 25 International Baccalaureate (IB) Diploma Program classes. Our International Program has introduced hundreds of international students from more than 30 countries to our Kokomo High School students.

“From preschool expansion to new magnet programs to the high school improvements already mentioned, our district is better than when Dr. Hauswald began his tenure in 2010, and our students are meeting their post-secondary goals with new levels of success through increased scholarships and post-secondary access.”

On a personal level, the Board of School Trustees also will miss Hauswald, according to Sanburn.

“Jeff has become the face of the Kokomo School Corporation,” Sanburn said. “His enthusiasm, creativity, and unique ability to solve challenging problems while keeping our students’ best interests in mind have kept our district moving forward successfully during the past decade. We feel blessed that the Board has been able to work as a team with Dr. Hauswald. The Board wishes Jeff continued success, and we are confident the legacy of these accomplishments will continue even as we transition with a new superintendent for the upcoming school year.”

The Kokomo School Corporation Board of School Trustees has engaged the services of Dr. Terry McDaniel from Indiana State University to assist in the superintendent search. McDaniel is a member of the University Search Team, which has been providing assistance to Indiana School Boards of School Trustees for more than 50 years during the process of posting, screening and selecting public school superintendents.

McDaniel will assist the Kokomo School Corporation Board of School Trustees as it prepares for a successful search by helping develop application materials, posting the vacancy, generating a pool of candidates, screening the pool of candidates in conjunction with the board, preparing the board for interviews, and advising on the procedures related to the Board’s selection of a candidate.

The KSC Board of School Trustees will be scheduling a special meeting the week of Feb. 8 to officially begin this selection process.

“The hiring of a superintendent is one of the core responsibilities of a school board, along with formalizing budgets, setting goals, and approving policies,” Sanburn said. “We take this responsibility very seriously and will work hard to find a dynamic leader who will keep our district moving forward.”