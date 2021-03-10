Kokomo School Corporation’s Transformation Zone schools will look different next year as the grades in which the schools serve are being shuffled.

Instead of Bon Air and Pettit Park serving grades pre-kindergarten to fifth as they both do now, starting next school year, Bon Air will offer grades pre-kindergarten to second, while Pettit Park will house grades three to five. Officials believe the reconfiguration of its Transformation Zone schools will improve student performance.

According to a proposal by KSC Superintendent Jeff Hauswald, the decision to reconfigure the transformation zone schools was made, in part, to increase collaboration between educators, target resources based on the needs of students and educators, and create procedures that would limit the amount of mobility among students between the schools.

“I am confident that these research-based changes will continue to keep Kokomo schools moving forward in ways that prepare our students for the changing world while making our great schools even better,” the proposal read.

In 2018, the Indiana State Board of Education approved a plan to restructure Bon Air Elementary, Pettit Park Elementary, and Bon Air Middle School into a “Transformation Zone.” School and district leadership worked with staff at each building to develop this plan, which included evidence-based interventions to drive school improvement, according to the corporation.

During the 2018-2019 school year, teachers at the three buildings worked to develop a more personalized learning environment by attending regular professional development workshops and by collaborating to create new and innovative ways of teaching.

For the 2019-2020 school year, Pettit Park and Bon Air students had an extended school calendar, as well as slightly longer school days to allow for additional targeted learning time for all students.

Hauswald said the changes that have been made within the Transformation Zone have led to “a closure of the achievement gap and significant academic gains.”

This reconfiguring of grades, Hauswald said, is the next step in continuing to improve student success.

The vote to reconfigure the grades for Bon Air Elementary and Pettit Park Elementary passed 4-3, with board members Crystal Sanburn, Lisa Hemmeger, Dave Emry, and Karen Sosbe voting to approve the reconfiguration and Charley Hinkle, Lisa Ellison, and Lewis Hall voting against.

Kokomo Teachers Association President Nicole Mundy said she appreciated the three board members who voted against the reconfiguration but derided the board’s decision to go forward with the change without input from teachers or parents.

“I think it’s sad we don’t take into account more of the voice of the teachers, especially in the Transformation Zones,” Mundy said. “Bon Air has no voice because discussion was taken away from them by Dr. Hauswald. So I guess I just want to remind you that teachers are the reason for those improvements have been made in the Transformation Zone. Silencing their voice and not listening to them when they’ve worked so hard to change the culture and climate of those two buildings is, I think, a mistake, and I think we’ll probably lose some dedicated, fantastic employees because of it.”

In the written proposal to the school board, Hauswald said he had engaged “in conversations with district and school administrators.”

Mundy further criticized the board after the meeting, questioning the decision to rush the vote without comment from teachers or parents. Specifically, she said, parents and students were just getting accustomed to the extended school year and school day, which she said had been interrupted due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’re in a pandemic year, for goodness sake,” Mundy said “We’re not even through the pandemic yet. Now’s not the time to make another change … Last year we were gone half the year, almost half the year, and then this year we’ve had a little bit of e-learning here and there because of COVID and weather. So this was really the first year of that extended calendar where we’ve been in school all year long. So when parents have just now adjusted to that, why would we now break that up and change it?”

One couple that attended the board meeting, Jeff and Bailey Smith, said the reconfiguration will make it harder for them to get their five children, each in different grades, to school.

“We live two blocks from the school, so this was ridiculous to have our two youngest go all the way to Bon Air, our two oldest stay at Pettit Park, and we don’t even know where our preschooler would go,” Bailey said. “So it’s like, why split our family up? And both Transformation Zones start at 7:45 (a.m). How am I supposed to make it to two schools at the same time?”

The reconfiguration of the transformation zones will be implemented in the 2021 to 2022 school year.