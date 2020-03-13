Kokomo Schools to close; tentatively to reopen April 20

Amid COVID-19 concerns, Kokomo School Corp. will join other schools around the state in closing.
Following the end of the school day today, all of Kokomo’s buildings will close and remain closed through, tentatively, April 20.
“At this time, Kokomo School Corporation officials have decided to close all school buildings and cancel all face-to-face instruction, effective at the end of the school day today (March 13, 2020). Tentatively, Kokomo Schools plans to reopen school buildings Monday, April 20, 2020, but this date is subject to change,” Kokomo Schools Superintendent Dr. Jeff Hauswald said. “Moreover, all extra- and co-curricular activities are canceled, while any community or nonprofit organization which regularly utilizes our school buildings or our school grounds will not be permitted to do so until April 20, 2020.”
During this time period, Kokomo School Corp3 officials will be operating on a special schedule that “ensures the continuity of education for all students,” according to a release.
On regularly-scheduled school weeks (i.e. excluding spring break weeks from March 30 to April 10), Kokomo Schools will be operating on the following schedule:
Mondays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays – Remote/distance learning (“eLearning”)
Tuesdays and Fridays – School/classes canceled with no make-up days
“Operating remote classes three days a week will allow our teachers an opportunity to create quality and innovative lessons, while providing feedback to students based upon submitted work,” Dr. Hauswald said. “This schedule allows some regularity in our long-term schedule for the remainder of the 2019-2020 school year should eventualities require an extension of this timeline.”
In addition, the Kokomo School Corporation Food Services Department officials will be providing breakfast and lunch “take-away” meals for all Kokomo Schools students at no cost. Each Wednesday during school weeks (not spring break), five breakfasts and five lunches will be provided to each student between 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the following locations: Bon Air Middle School (2796 Apperson Way North), Central Middle School (303 E. Superior St.), and Maple Crest Middle School (2727 S. Washington St.).
Students or parents will be asked to provide student name, school, and grade level for these meals. Students and families may report to any of these middle schools, regardless of which Kokomo School Corporation preschool, elementary school, middle school, or high school that the student attends.