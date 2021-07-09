Kokomo Rescue Mission's back-to-school assistance program starts next week

The Kokomo Rescue Mission is returning its back-to-school assistance program beginning next week, making it possible for students to start school with a new pair of shoes, socks, and undergarments.

The Kokomo Rescue Mission, in partnership with Crossroads Community Church, General Motors, other area churches and donors, invite income-qualified members of the community to come “shop” with their students ages 5 to 18, who are entering grades K-12 during the week of July 20 to 23 at three locations within the community.

This year, the back-to-school assistance will be held at these three locations:

Taylor Elementary School, 5500 Wea Drive, on Tuesday, July 20, from 3 to 7 p.m.

Carver Community Center, 1030 N. Purdum St., on Wednesday, July 21, from 3 to 7 p.m.

Grace United Methodist Church, 219 W. Mulberry St., on Thursday, July 22, from 10 to 1 p.m. and 3 to 6 p.m. and on Friday, July 23, from 10 to 1 p.m.

At these locations, income-qualified students will receive brand new shoes, new socks, and new undergarments for the coming school year. In addition, students and their siblings will receive a clothing voucher for gently used clothing from the Care & Share Store.

Support Local Journalism Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute

The following will be required for every student in the household ages 5 to 18, entering grades

K-12 to qualify:

photo ID of parent or legal guardian

proof of income

student’s birth date

student’s birth certificate

student’s social security card

To receive assistance, all students must be present and be accompanied by a parent/legal guardian.

This year during the back-to-school assistance, the Indiana Immunization Collation will be holding an Immunization Clinic at Taylor Elementary School on July 20, the Carver Center on July 21, and Grace United Methodist Church on July 22.

For more information, call 765-456-3838 or visit kokomorescuemission.org. under "Events."