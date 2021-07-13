This year the Kokomo Rescue Mission’s Community Birthday Party once again was held outside in the parking lot of the Kokomo Rescue Mission.
On June 24, tables were set up and decorated with all the festivities of a birthday party, awaiting those who participate in the Grab & Go Meals to come and join.
“Being able to hold the Community Birthday Party is very important to us. We realize that many of those we serve will be spending their birthdays alone, and that’s why we hold this event where it’s everyone’s birthday on that day,” said Debbie Springer, public relations coordinator for the Kokomo Rescue Mission.
Those who attended were “special birthday guests” and received a meal, cake, ice cream, and a backpack filled with gifts. Clowns Nurse Humdinger and Dr. Sizemore visited with guests and put smiles on their faces.
Grace United Methodist Church & St. Luke’s United Methodist Church partnered with the rescue mission on this event to help with the birthday celebration. Church members provided the decorations and gift bags filled with surprises for each one of the men, women, and children. They also made a special card where they wrote down everyone’s name and real birthday, letting them know that they would not be alone and that someone would be thinking of them and praying for them on that day.
Kroger and Scoops donated the cake and ice cream. Volunteers from Grace UMC & St. Luke’s UMC attended the party, serving the cake and ice cream and personally handing out the birthday gift bags while visiting with those who attended.
Last year, even with the uncertainties of COVID, the mission served 97,897 meals to those in need. The Grab & Go Meals continue to be available every day for lunch from 12 to 12:30 p.m. and 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. for supper from the dining room door located on the east side of the building.
For more information about the Kokomo Rescue Mission or opportunities to get involved, visit the website at www.kokomorescuemission.org.